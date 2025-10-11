School Closed: Chhath Puja holidays announced in several states, know the duration

In the districts of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, there will be holidays for four days from October 25 to October 28. Chhath Puja is celebrated on a large scale in these regions, hence most educational institutions will remain completely closed for these four days. Meanwhile, in metropolitan cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata, local schools and institutions will grant holidays at a regional level. Here, there is a possibility of a two-day holiday on October 27 and 28.