Education News

School Closed: Chhath Puja holidays announced in several states, know the duration

Like every year, schools and colleges in many states have been declared closed for Chhath Puja this year as well. Chhath Puja is celebrated with great devotion in many states of North India.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Chhath Puja School Holiday

Chhath Puja School Holiday (Symbolic Image-Freepik)

Chhath Puja School Holiday: The wait for Chhath Mahaparv is eagerly anticipated across the country, especially by people in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. This festival symbolises sun worship and devotion. Like every year, schools and colleges in several states have announced holidays for Chhath Puja this time as well. Chhath Puja is celebrated with great reverence in many states of North India. Therefore, there are holidays in these states during Chhath.

When will the holidays be?

In many states, schools and colleges will remain closed from October 25 to October 28, 2025, on account of Chhath Puja. Prominent among these are Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Additionally, in major cities like Mumbai and Kolkata, holidays are granted on this occasion as per convenience.

October 25 (Saturday) - Nahay-Khay: There will be a partial holiday in some schools on this day.
October 27 (Monday) - Sandhya Arghya: There will be a holiday in all government and private schools on this day.
October 28 (Tuesday) - Morning Arghya: Being the main day of Chhath, most schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed.

Where will schools remain closed?

In the districts of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, there will be holidays for four days from October 25 to October 28. Chhath Puja is celebrated on a large scale in these regions, hence most educational institutions will remain completely closed for these four days. Meanwhile, in metropolitan cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata, local schools and institutions will grant holidays at a regional level. Here, there is a possibility of a two-day holiday on October 27 and 28.

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 12:21 pm

