School Holiday: Schools in this UP district closed until January 17 due to severe cold wave

17 January School Holiday: The severe cold in North India is intensifying, leading to an extension of school holidays beyond their scheduled dates. Uttar Pradesh is also experiencing unrelenting cold, prompting an extension of school closures. Due to the cold and chill, all schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, from nursery to Class 8, have been instructed to remain closed until January 17. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of the children, as dense fog has accompanied the cold weather. The District Basic Education Officer, Rahul Panwar, has extended the holiday period by two more days.
It is noteworthy that the impact of the cold wave is severe across North India. Falling temperatures and fog are disrupting normal life. In such conditions, the risk of young children falling ill increases, which is why the administration has taken this precautionary measure. This order will apply equally to all schools affiliated with any board within the district. Previously, holidays were declared from December 31 to January 15, which have now been extended until January 17.
In Prayagraj, holidays have been announced until January 20 due to the auspicious bathing days of Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya. All schools from Class 1 to 12 will remain closed until this date. During the holy bath of Mauni Amavasya, lakhs of devotees visit Prayagraj for a dip in the Sangam. This leads to a surge in crowds in the city. Therefore, the holiday has been announced for safety reasons.
