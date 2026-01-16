School Holiday: Schools in this UP district closed until January 17 due to severe cold wave

17 January School Holiday: The severe cold in North India is intensifying, leading to an extension of school holidays beyond their scheduled dates. Uttar Pradesh is also experiencing unrelenting cold, prompting an extension of school closures. Due to the cold and chill, all schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, from nursery to Class 8, have been instructed to remain closed until January 17. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of the children, as dense fog has accompanied the cold weather. The District Basic Education Officer, Rahul Panwar, has extended the holiday period by two more days.