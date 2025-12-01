Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

School Holidays December 2025: Know When Schools Will Be Closed in This Month

The list of holidays has arrived! Schools in UP will close from December 20, while schools in Kashmir will remain closed for 3 months. Know when and where schools will be closed.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

School Holidays

School Holidays (Image: Patrika)

School Holidays December 2025: The last month of the year, December, has begun. Whether it's Jaipur or Lucknow, the pleasant chill in North India is now turning into biting cold. Amidst this, schoolchildren have only one question on their minds: when will the winter vacation actually start?

If you are also looking for a holiday calendar, this news is for you. While the holiday picture has become largely clear in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the bugle for holidays has already sounded in Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry. Rajasthan can expect an update soon.

Holidays in Puducherry due to Cyclone and in Kashmir due to Snowfall

In Puducherry, South India, there is a warning of heavy rainfall due to Cyclone 'Ditwah', due to which all schools there have been closed today (December 1).

Meanwhile, long holidays have been announced in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the severe cold.

  • Up to Class 8: December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.
  • Class 9 to 12: December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026.

12 Days of Long Holiday in UP

Students in Uttar Pradesh seem to have hit the jackpot. According to the academic calendar, winter holidays in UP schools will be from December 20 to December 31, 2025. This means schools will remain closed for the last 10 to 12 days of the year and will reopen directly in the new year.

Situation in Madhya Pradesh and PM Shri Schools

In Madhya Pradesh, a neighbouring state to Rajasthan, the holiday schedule is almost ready. Holidays in many government and private schools there may start from December 23. Especially if we talk about PM Shri schools, according to the official list, schools here will remain closed for 10 consecutive days from December 23 (Tuesday) to January 1, 2026 (Thursday).

What is the Update for Rajasthan Students?

Regarding holidays in Rajasthan, an official order is still awaited, but usually, the Rajasthan Education Department (RBSE) declares winter holidays from December 25.

Since the dates have been announced in UP and MP, it is expected that the Rajasthan government will also approve holidays from December 25 to January 5 within the next one or two days as per the academic calendar. As soon as the temperature drops, district collectors may also decide to change school timings or declare holidays at their level.

Major Festivals and Holidays in December

Apart from the winter holidays, schools will also remain closed on a few other days this month.

  • December 24 (Christmas Eve): Many missionary and private schools may have a half-day or a holiday on this day.
  • December 25 (Christmas Day): Schools and colleges across the country, including Rajasthan, will be closed on the occasion of Christmas.

Preparation for Exams and Pre-Boards

Holidays aside, students of Class 10 and 12 must remember that December is not just a month for fun and frolic. Pre-board exams are in January and final exams are in February. So, enjoy the holidays while snuggled in your blankets, but do not break your friendship with books.

Note: Holidays may change according to the local administration or school board. Therefore, to confirm when the holidays start, consult your school and teachers.

Education News

Published on:

01 Dec 2025 02:28 pm

Education News / School Holidays December 2025: Know When Schools Will Be Closed in This Month

