School Holidays December 2025: Know When Schools Will Be Closed in This Month

School Holidays December 2025: The last month of the year, December, has begun. Whether it's Jaipur or Lucknow, the pleasant chill in North India is now turning into biting cold. Amidst this, schoolchildren have only one question on their minds: when will the winter vacation actually start?
If you are also looking for a holiday calendar, this news is for you. While the holiday picture has become largely clear in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the bugle for holidays has already sounded in Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry. Rajasthan can expect an update soon.
In Puducherry, South India, there is a warning of heavy rainfall due to Cyclone 'Ditwah', due to which all schools there have been closed today (December 1).
Meanwhile, long holidays have been announced in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the severe cold.
Students in Uttar Pradesh seem to have hit the jackpot. According to the academic calendar, winter holidays in UP schools will be from December 20 to December 31, 2025. This means schools will remain closed for the last 10 to 12 days of the year and will reopen directly in the new year.
In Madhya Pradesh, a neighbouring state to Rajasthan, the holiday schedule is almost ready. Holidays in many government and private schools there may start from December 23. Especially if we talk about PM Shri schools, according to the official list, schools here will remain closed for 10 consecutive days from December 23 (Tuesday) to January 1, 2026 (Thursday).
Regarding holidays in Rajasthan, an official order is still awaited, but usually, the Rajasthan Education Department (RBSE) declares winter holidays from December 25.
Since the dates have been announced in UP and MP, it is expected that the Rajasthan government will also approve holidays from December 25 to January 5 within the next one or two days as per the academic calendar. As soon as the temperature drops, district collectors may also decide to change school timings or declare holidays at their level.
Apart from the winter holidays, schools will also remain closed on a few other days this month.
Holidays aside, students of Class 10 and 12 must remember that December is not just a month for fun and frolic. Pre-board exams are in January and final exams are in February. So, enjoy the holidays while snuggled in your blankets, but do not break your friendship with books.
Note: Holidays may change according to the local administration or school board. Therefore, to confirm when the holidays start, consult your school and teachers.
