SSC CGL 2025 Exam: Cheating Could Lead to Serious Consequences

The SSC has reiterated its appeal to all candidates to refrain from any form of malpractice. The commission asserts that its priority is to ensure the examination process is conducted fairly and transparently. The examination has been running smoothly so far, with only 25 out of 2,435 shifts having to be cancelled. These cancellations affected 7,705 candidates. The commission has warned candidates that those using unfair means, including cheating or technical tampering, will not be spared under any circumstances. The SSC states that such cases will not only result in disqualification from the examination but may also lead to further legal action.