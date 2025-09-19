Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

SSC CGL 2025 Exam: Cheating Could Lead to Serious Consequences

SSC: Do not attempt to look at or speak to the computer of the candidate sitting next to you during the examination. Biometric verification using Aadhaar will be required at several stages of the exam. Do not attempt to tamper with this process; otherwise, you may be disqualified from the examination.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 19, 2025

SSC CGL Exam Guideline

SSC CGL Exam 2025 is being conducted across India. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a new advisory regarding the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2025. This examination, commencing on 12 September and concluding on 26 September, is being held at various examination centres nationwide. The commission states that stringent measures have been implemented to ensure the examination remains completely fair and transparent. If a candidate is caught attempting to cheat or disrupt the technical process during the examination, the exam will not be immediately interrupted to avoid inconvenience to other candidates. However, after the examination concludes, strict action will be taken against such candidates based on electronic evidence.

SSC CGL 2025: Constant Monitoring Underway

The commission has also reported observing activities such as terminal tampering, remote takeover, and system hacking at some centres. These cases are under constant surveillance, and candidates found guilty are being barred from the examination. Furthermore, criminal proceedings are being initiated against examination centres found to be complicit in such irregularities.

SSC Appeals to Candidates

The SSC has reiterated its appeal to all candidates to refrain from any form of malpractice. The commission asserts that its priority is to ensure the examination process is conducted fairly and transparently. The examination has been running smoothly so far, with only 25 out of 2,435 shifts having to be cancelled. These cancellations affected 7,705 candidates. The commission has warned candidates that those using unfair means, including cheating or technical tampering, will not be spared under any circumstances. The SSC states that such cases will not only result in disqualification from the examination but may also lead to further legal action.

SSC CGL Exam 2025: Important Points to Note

Candidates are advised not to attempt to look at or communicate with the computer of the candidate sitting next to them. Multiple stages of the exam will require Aadhaar biometric verification. Candidates should not attempt to tamper with this process, as it may lead to disqualification. Avoid writing answers to all questions on the rough sheet during the examination. The system may interpret this as 'fast answering', potentially raising suspicion.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

19 Sept 2025 09:46 am

English News / Education News / SSC CGL 2025 Exam: Cheating Could Lead to Serious Consequences
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.