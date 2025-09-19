SSC CGL 2025 Exam: Cheating Could Lead to Serious Consequences

SSC CGL Exam 2025 is being conducted across India. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a new advisory regarding the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2025. This examination, commencing on 12 September and concluding on 26 September, is being held at various examination centres nationwide. The commission states that stringent measures have been implemented to ensure the examination remains completely fair and transparent. If a candidate is caught attempting to cheat or disrupt the technical process during the examination, the exam will not be immediately interrupted to avoid inconvenience to other candidates. However, after the examination concludes, strict action will be taken against such candidates based on electronic evidence.
The commission has also reported observing activities such as terminal tampering, remote takeover, and system hacking at some centres. These cases are under constant surveillance, and candidates found guilty are being barred from the examination. Furthermore, criminal proceedings are being initiated against examination centres found to be complicit in such irregularities.
The SSC has reiterated its appeal to all candidates to refrain from any form of malpractice. The commission asserts that its priority is to ensure the examination process is conducted fairly and transparently. The examination has been running smoothly so far, with only 25 out of 2,435 shifts having to be cancelled. These cancellations affected 7,705 candidates. The commission has warned candidates that those using unfair means, including cheating or technical tampering, will not be spared under any circumstances. The SSC states that such cases will not only result in disqualification from the examination but may also lead to further legal action.
Candidates are advised not to attempt to look at or communicate with the computer of the candidate sitting next to them. Multiple stages of the exam will require Aadhaar biometric verification. Candidates should not attempt to tamper with this process, as it may lead to disqualification. Avoid writing answers to all questions on the rough sheet during the examination. The system may interpret this as 'fast answering', potentially raising suspicion.