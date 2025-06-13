SSC CGL 2025: Major Recruitment Process Overhaul Planned

New Sliding Scheme to be Introduced Until now, the SSC CGL recruitment process did not include a waiting list. However, in recent years, it has been observed that several positions remain vacant even after document verification. To fill these vacancies, the commission is now planning to implement a ‘sliding scheme’.

Under this scheme, if a candidate, while being in the final selection list, does not appear for the appointment, the position will be filled by the next eligible candidate based on the cut-off. This will ensure that all advertised positions are filled.

Two New Positions Added in CGL 2025 This year, recruitment will be conducted for 14,582 positions through the SSC CGL examination. Notably, two new positions have been included this time. Office Superintendent, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Section Head, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) For these positions, direct recruitment will be done through the SSC CGL examination for the first time. Interested candidates can apply until 4 July 2025.

Millions of Candidates to Benefit According to the SSC, approximately 36.73 lakh candidates applied for the previous CGL examination. If this new sliding scheme is implemented, millions of candidates who narrowly missed the final cut-off could benefit.

What’s the Next Step? This new policy is currently awaiting approval from the central government. Once approved, it will be implemented from SSC CGL 2025. The commission aims to make the recruitment process more transparent, efficient, and in the best interests of the candidates.

The potential changes in SSC CGL 2025 will not only bring transparency to the selection process but will also fill thousands of vacant positions. The new policy could be a relief for millions of young people who have previously missed out by a small margin. This initiative by the commission could be a great opportunity for students preparing for government jobs.