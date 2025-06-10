scriptSSC CGL 2025 Notification: 14,582 Vacancies Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

SSC CGL 2025 Notification: 14,582 Vacancies Announced

The notification for the SSC CGL 2025 recruitment has been released. 14,582 positions will be filled. Know about the application process, eligibility criteria, age limit, fees, exam pattern, and important dates.

Jun 10, 2025 / 11:29 am

Patrika Desk

ssc cgl notification 2025, ssc cgl notification 2025 sarkari result, ssc cgl 2025, ssc cgl 2025 age limit, ssc cgl application form 2025, ssc cgl age limit, ssc cgl exam registration, ssc cgl registration details, ssc cgl qualification

SSC CGL Notification 2025 Out (Image Source: https://ssc.gov.in/)

SSC CGL Notification 2025 Out: Youth dreaming of government jobs have a golden opportunity with the SSC CGL 2025. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) on 9 June 2025. This year, 14,582 positions will be filled across various ministries, departments, and government organisations.

Application Dates

Notification Release Date: 9 June 2025

Online Application Start Date: 9 June 2025

Application Deadline: 4 July 2025

Fee Payment Deadline: 5 July 2025

Form Correction Window: Second week of July
Tier-I Exam: 13 August to 30 August 2025

Tier-II Exam: Proposed in December 2025

Where and How to Apply?

Candidates can apply through the official SSC website.

Official Website: https://ssc.gov.in or https://ssc.nic.in

Online Application Process

Visit the SSC website and complete One Time Registration.

Login and apply for SSC CGL 2025.

Fill in all necessary information carefully.

Upload documents (photo, signature, ID etc.).
Pay the application fee of ₹100.

Submit the form and take a printout.

Application Fee (SSC CGL Application Fee)

General/OBC Category: ₹100

SC/ST/PWD/Women Candidates: No fee

Form Correction Facility

First Correction: ₹200
Second Correction: ₹500

Major Posts to be Filled under SSC CGL 2025

This recruitment drive will offer jobs in several important departments of the central government. Some details are shared below.

Group-B Posts
Income Tax Inspector (CBDT)

Central Excise Inspector (CBIC)

Assistant Section Officer (Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Railways, IB, CBI etc.)

Enforcement Officer (ED)

Sub-Inspector (CBI, NIA, Narcotics Department)

Divisional Accountant (CAG)
Research Assistant (NHRC)

Junior Intelligence Officer (MHA)

Section Officer (Director General of Foreign Trade)

Group-C Posts

Auditor/Accountant (CAG, CGDA, other ministries)

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant (Postal Department)

Junior Accountant/Clerk/UDC
Tax Assistant (CBDT/CBIC)

Senior Administrative Assistant (Ministry of Defence)

Educational Qualification

For General Posts: Graduation in any subject from a recognised university.

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Graduation with Mathematics (minimum 60% marks in Maths in 12th standard is mandatory).
Statistical Investigator (Grade-II): Graduation degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Economics is mandatory.

Age Limit (SSC CGL Age Limit)

The age limit is different according to the posts. General Category candidates should have between 18 to 27. Some special posts like CBI and NIA should have an age limit between 20 to 30 year, while between 18 to 30/32 years age limit is set for the special departments like NHRC and CBDT.
3 years of age relaxation is given for the OBC candidates while 5 years of age relaxation is given for the SC/ST candidates.

Exam Pattern (SSC CGL Exam Pattern)

1. Tier-I – Computer Based Test (CBT)
Subject

SubjectNumber of QuestionsMarks
General Intelligence & Reasoning2550
General Awareness2550
Quantitative Aptitude2550
English Comprehension2550
Total100200 Marks
Time: 60 minutes

Negative Marking: 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

2. Tier-II

Tier-II exam consists of three papers.
  • Paper-I (mandatory for all)
  • Paper-II (for JSO)
  • Paper-III (for posts with Statistics or Economics)
The merit list will be prepared based on the Tier-II exam only.

News / Education News / SSC CGL 2025 Notification: 14,582 Vacancies Announced

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Promoted After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Success

National News

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Promoted After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Success

in 2 hours

Honeymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution

National News

Honeymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution

in 2 hours

Gurpanth Maan, Gurdas Maan's Brother, Passes Away

Entertainment

Gurpanth Maan, Gurdas Maan's Brother, Passes Away

in 2 hours

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran Retires from International Cricket at 29

Cricket News

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran Retires from International Cricket at 29

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

DU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University Helpline Launched for Admission Issues

Education News

DU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University Helpline Launched for Admission Issues

in 4 hours

651 Internship Seats Available for Foreign MBBS Graduates in CG

Education News

651 Internship Seats Available for Foreign MBBS Graduates in CG

in 2 hours

Sainik School Teacher Salaries: TGT and PGT Pay Details

Education News

Sainik School Teacher Salaries: TGT and PGT Pay Details

14 hours ago

RULET 2025 Answer Key Released: Objections Allowed Until June 10th

Education News

RULET 2025 Answer Key Released: Objections Allowed Until June 10th

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.