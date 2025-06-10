SSC CGL 2025 Notification: 14,582 Vacancies Announced

Application Dates Notification Release Date: 9 June 2025 Online Application Start Date: 9 June 2025 Application Deadline: 4 July 2025 Fee Payment Deadline: 5 July 2025 Form Correction Window: Second week of July

Tier-I Exam: 13 August to 30 August 2025 Tier-II Exam: Proposed in December 2025 Where and How to Apply? Candidates can apply through the official SSC website. Official Website: 13 August to 30 August 2025Proposed in December 2025Candidates can apply through the official SSC website. Official Website: https://ssc.gov.in or https://ssc.nic.in

Online Application Process Visit the SSC website and complete One Time Registration. Login and apply for SSC CGL 2025. Fill in all necessary information carefully. Upload documents (photo, signature, ID etc.).

Application Fee (SSC CGL Application Fee) General/OBC Category: ₹100 SC/ST/PWD/Women Candidates: No fee Form Correction Facility First Correction: ₹200 Pay the application fee of ₹100. Submit the form and take a printout.₹100No fee₹200

Second Correction: ₹500 Major Posts to be Filled under SSC CGL 2025 This recruitment drive will offer jobs in several important departments of the central government. Some details are shared below. Group-B Posts

Income Tax Inspector (CBDT) Central Excise Inspector (CBIC) Assistant Section Officer (Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Railways, IB, CBI etc.) Enforcement Officer (ED) Sub-Inspector (CBI, NIA, Narcotics Department) Divisional Accountant (CAG)

Research Assistant (NHRC) Junior Intelligence Officer (MHA) Section Officer (Director General of Foreign Trade) Group-C Posts Auditor/Accountant (CAG, CGDA, other ministries) Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant (Postal Department) Junior Accountant/Clerk/UDC

Tax Assistant (CBDT/CBIC) Senior Administrative Assistant (Ministry of Defence) Educational Qualification For General Posts: Graduation in any subject from a recognised university. Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Graduation with Mathematics (minimum 60% marks in Maths in 12th standard is mandatory).

Statistical Investigator (Grade-II): Graduation degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Economics is mandatory.

Age Limit (SSC CGL Age Limit) The age limit is different according to the posts. General Category candidates should have between 18 to 27. Some special posts like CBI and NIA should have an age limit between 20 to 30 year, while between 18 to 30/32 years age limit is set for the special departments like NHRC and CBDT.

3 years of age relaxation is given for the OBC candidates while 5 years of age relaxation is given for the SC/ST candidates. Exam Pattern (SSC CGL Exam Pattern) 1. Tier-I – Computer Based Test (CBT)

Subject Number of Questions Marks General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200 Marks Time: 60 minutes Negative Marking: 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. 2. Tier-II Tier-II exam consists of three papers. Subject60 minutes0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.Tier-II exam consists of three papers.