SSC CGL 2025 Notification: 14,582 Vacancies Announced

Application DatesNotification Release Date: 9 June 2025 Online Application Start Date: 9 June 2025 Application Deadline: 4 July 2025 Fee Payment Deadline: 5 July 2025 Form Correction Window: Second week of July
Where and How to Apply?Candidates can apply through the official SSC website. Official Website: https://ssc.gov.in or https://ssc.nic.in
Online Application ProcessVisit the SSC website and complete One Time Registration. Login and apply for SSC CGL 2025. Fill in all necessary information carefully. Upload documents (photo, signature, ID etc.).
Application Fee (SSC CGL Application Fee)General/OBC Category: ₹100 SC/ST/PWD/Women Candidates: No fee Form Correction Facility First Correction: ₹200
Major Posts to be Filled under SSC CGL 2025This recruitment drive will offer jobs in several important departments of the central government. Some details are shared below. Group-B Posts
Educational QualificationFor General Posts: Graduation in any subject from a recognised university. Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Graduation with Mathematics (minimum 60% marks in Maths in 12th standard is mandatory).
Statistical Investigator (Grade-II): Graduation degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Economics is mandatory.
Age Limit (SSC CGL Age Limit)The age limit is different according to the posts. General Category candidates should have between 18 to 27. Some special posts like CBI and NIA should have an age limit between 20 to 30 year, while between 18 to 30/32 years age limit is set for the special departments like NHRC and CBDT.
Exam Pattern (SSC CGL Exam Pattern)1. Tier-I – Computer Based Test (CBT)
|Subject
|Number of Questions
|Marks
|General Intelligence & Reasoning
|25
|50
|General Awareness
|25
|50
|Quantitative Aptitude
|25
|50
|English Comprehension
|25
|50
|Total
|100
|200 Marks
2. Tier-IITier-II exam consists of three papers.
- Paper-I (mandatory for all)
- Paper-II (for JSO)
- Paper-III (for posts with Statistics or Economics)