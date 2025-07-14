SSC CHSL 2025: Apply Soon for Over 3000 Posts, Deadline Approaching

SSC CHSL 2025: The deadline for applications for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2025, conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), is fast approaching. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in, until 11 PM on 18 July 2025. This year's exam will fill a total of 3131 posts, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).
SSC released the recruitment notification on 23 June 2025, and the application process commenced on the same day. The last date for online applications is 18 July, while the application fee can be paid until 19 July 2025. The facility to make corrections in the form will be available on 23 and 24 July. The Tier-1 exam will be conducted between 8 and 18 September 2025. The Tier-2 exam is expected to be held between February and March 2026.
The minimum educational qualification for applying to the CHSL exam is a 12th-pass certificate. If a candidate is applying for the DEO post in the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), then Mathematics as a subject in 12th standard is mandatory. Regarding age, the applicant must be between 18 and 27 years old as of 1 August 2025. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC, Persons with Disabilities, etc.) as per government regulations.
Regarding salary, Pay Level 2 has been set for LDC and JSA posts, with a monthly salary of ₹19,900 to ₹63,200. Pay Levels 4 and 5 have been fixed for the DEO post, which are ₹25,500 to ₹81,100 and ₹29,200 to ₹92,300 per month, respectively. The application fee is ₹100, but no fee will be charged from female candidates, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Persons with Disabilities, and ex-servicemen.