SSC CHSL 2025: Apply Soon for Over 3000 Posts, Deadline Approaching

SSC released the recruitment notification on 23 June 2025, and the application process commenced on the same day. The last date for online applications is 18 July, while the application fee can be paid until 19 July 2025. The facility to make corrections in the form will be available on 23 and 24 July. The Tier-1 exam will be conducted between 8 and 18 September 2025. The Tier-2 exam is expected to be held between February and March 2026.