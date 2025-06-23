SSC CHSL 2025 Recruitment Notification Released

Application Process Likely to Begin Today According to the official SSC calendar, the online application process for SSC CHSL 2025 may begin today. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the commission’s website. The last date for application submission is set for 18 July 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the application process in time.

Exam Schedule Also Released This year, the Phase-1 Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted between 8 and 18 September 2025. Detailed information and syllabus related to the exam will be made available later on the commission’s website.

Which Positions Will Be Filled? Through the SSC CHSL exam, recruitment is done for the following positions in various ministries and departments of the central government: Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant Data Entry Operator (DEO) How Many People Apply? Last year, more than 3.4 million candidates applied for SSC CHSL 2024. At that time, recruitment was carried out for 3437 positions, making the competition quite intense.

Eligibility and Age Limit Educational Qualification LDC, JSA, DEO (General Posts) – 12th pass from any stream. DEO (For Specific Ministries) – 12th pass from Science stream (with Mathematics). Age Limit: Between 18 and 27 years.

Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per government rules. The SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment exam is a great opportunity for young people to join government service. As soon as the notification is released, candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria, age limit, and application process and fill out the form in time.