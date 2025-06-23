scriptSSC CHSL 2025 Recruitment Notification Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

SSC CHSL 2025 Recruitment Notification Released

Candidates with 12th-grade qualifications can apply until 18 July. Learn about the positions, eligibility criteria, and complete exam details.

Jun 23, 2025 / 05:12 pm

Patrika Desk

ssc chsl notification 2025, ssc chsl 2025 application form date, ssc chsl application form 2025, ssc chsl syllabus, ssc chsl syllabus official website, ssc chsl 2025, ssc chsl 2025-26 exam date, ssc chsl eligibility

SSC CHSL Notification 2025 (Image Source: https://ssc.gov.in/)

SSC CHSL Notification 2025: Good news for 12th pass youth preparing for government jobs. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for the SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment exam today. Every year, lakhs of candidates eagerly await this recruitment process, and this year is no different.

Application Process Likely to Begin Today

According to the official SSC calendar, the online application process for SSC CHSL 2025 may begin today. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the commission’s website. The last date for application submission is set for 18 July 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the application process in time.

Exam Schedule Also Released

This year, the Phase-1 Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted between 8 and 18 September 2025. Detailed information and syllabus related to the exam will be made available later on the commission’s website.

Which Positions Will Be Filled?

Through the SSC CHSL exam, recruitment is done for the following positions in various ministries and departments of the central government:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

How Many People Apply?

Last year, more than 3.4 million candidates applied for SSC CHSL 2024. At that time, recruitment was carried out for 3437 positions, making the competition quite intense.

Eligibility and Age Limit

Educational Qualification

LDC, JSA, DEO (General Posts) – 12th pass from any stream.

DEO (For Specific Ministries) – 12th pass from Science stream (with Mathematics).

Age Limit: Between 18 and 27 years.
Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

The SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment exam is a great opportunity for young people to join government service. As soon as the notification is released, candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria, age limit, and application process and fill out the form in time.

News / Education News / SSC CHSL 2025 Recruitment Notification Released

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel Launches Major Attack on Iran, Destroying 6 Airbases

World

Israel Launches Major Attack on Iran, Destroying 6 Airbases

in 1 hour

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

World

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

4 hours ago

Odisha Floods: Heavy Rains Submerge 50 Villages

National News

Odisha Floods: Heavy Rains Submerge 50 Villages

in 46 minutes

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

1 day ago

Latest Education News

Rajasthan Professor & Coach Exam Begins Amidst Heatwave

Education News

Rajasthan Professor & Coach Exam Begins Amidst Heatwave

in 5 hours

SSC CHSL 2025 Recruitment Notification Released

Education News

SSC CHSL 2025 Recruitment Notification Released

in 5 hours

When Will NIOS 10th Result 2025 Be Released? How to Check Your Results

Education News

When Will NIOS 10th Result 2025 Be Released? How to Check Your Results

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment: Applications Open

Education News

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment: Applications Open

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.