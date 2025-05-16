scriptSSC GD Result 2025: Release Date and Cutoff Details | Latest News | Patrika News
SSC GD Result 2025: Release Date and Cutoff Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will set different minimum passing marks for each state. In addition, separate cut-off marks will be determined according to category (such as General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.) and gender (male and female).

May 16, 2025

Patrika Desk

SSC GD Result 2025

File Photo

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) may soon release the results of the General Duty Constable (SSC GD) exam 2025 on its official website. Although the commission has not yet announced the release date, it is likely to be released anytime in May. The results will be available in PDF format, including a state-wise cutoff and merit list. This list will determine which candidates will be called for further selection processes, such as the physical test.

SSC GD Result 2025: Recruitment for these many posts

A total of 53,690 posts will be filled under this recruitment process. These posts are vacant in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Special Security Force (SSF), Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), and Narcotics Control Bureau (Constable). Selected candidates will be appointed in all these departments.

SSC: What will the cutoff system be like?

Different minimum passing marks will be set for each state. In addition, different cutoff marks will be set according to category (such as General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.) and gender (male and female).

SSC GD Result 2025: How to check the result

First, go to the official SSC website ssc.gov.in.
On the website’s homepage, click on the “SSC GD Result 2025” link.
Then download the PDF file and search for your roll number or name.
Also check your cutoff and category information.

SSC GD Result: What will be the next step?

Candidates successful in the written examination will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The final merit list will be determined based on performance in these stages. After that, the list of finally selected candidates will be released.

