SSC GD Result 2025: Release Date and Cutoff Details

SSC GD Result 2025: Recruitment for these many posts A total of 53,690 posts will be filled under this recruitment process. These posts are vacant in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Special Security Force (SSF), Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), and Narcotics Control Bureau (Constable). Selected candidates will be appointed in all these departments.

SSC: What will the cutoff system be like? Different minimum passing marks will be set for each state. In addition, different cutoff marks will be set according to category (such as General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.) and gender (male and female).

SSC GD Result 2025: How to check the result First, go to the official SSC website ssc.gov.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the “SSC GD Result 2025” link.

Then download the PDF file and search for your roll number or name.

Also check your cutoff and category information.