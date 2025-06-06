scriptSSC Hindi Translator Recruitment 2025: 437 Vacancies Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
SSC Hindi Translator Recruitment 2025: 437 Vacancies Announced

SSC Hindi Translator Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Hindi Translator recruitment 2025.

BharatJun 06, 2025 / 02:41 pm

Patrika Desk

SSC Hindi Translator Recruitment 2025 notification has been released. (Image Source: AI)

The SSC Hindi Translator recruitment notification for 2025 has been released. Candidates interested in applying for this exam can register on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Important Dates

Last date for online application: 26 June 2025
Last date for fee payment: 27 June 2025

Application correction window: 1 July to 2 July 2025

Paper-1 (Computer-Based Exam): 12 August 2025

Vacancies

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 437 posts in various ministries/departments/organisations of the central government. These posts will be in the Group ‘B’ non-gazetted category. The posts include:
Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)

Junior Translation Officer (JTO)

Junior Translator

Senior Hindi Translator

Senior Translator

Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator)

Eligibility and Age Limit

Candidates must check the educational qualifications and age limit (SSC Hindi Translator Age Limit) before applying for these posts. Detailed information is available in the detailed notification on the official SSC website.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will be in two stages.

Paper 1 (Objective Type): This will be a computer-based exam with multiple-choice questions.

Paper 2 (Descriptive Type): Candidates will be called for the second paper based on their marks in the first paper.
Note: There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in Paper 1.

Application Fees

General and OBC category: ₹100

Women, SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-servicemen: Fee concession

Fees can only be paid online (e.g., BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Debit Card etc.).

Important Links and Information

Application and notification link: ssc.gov.in

Candidates are advised to carefully read the complete notification before applying.

