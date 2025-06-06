SSC Hindi Translator Recruitment 2025: 437 Vacancies Announced

Last date for fee payment: 27 June 2025 Application correction window: 1 July to 2 July 2025 Paper-1 (Computer-Based Exam): 12 August 2025 Vacancies This recruitment drive will fill a total of 437 posts in various ministries/departments/organisations of the central government. These posts will be in the Group ‘B’ non-gazetted category. The posts include:

Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Junior Translation Officer (JTO) Junior Translator Senior Hindi Translator Senior Translator Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) Eligibility and Age Limit Candidates must check the educational qualifications and age limit (SSC Hindi Translator Age Limit) before applying for these posts. Detailed information is available in the detailed notification on the official SSC website.

SSC-Hindi-Translator-Notification-2025 Download Selection Process The recruitment process will be in two stages. Paper 1 (Objective Type): This will be a computer-based exam with multiple-choice questions. Paper 2 (Descriptive Type): Candidates will be called for the second paper based on their marks in the first paper.

Note: There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in Paper 1. Application Fees General and OBC category: ₹100 Women, SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-servicemen: Fee concession Fees can only be paid online (e.g., BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Debit Card etc.).