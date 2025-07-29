SSC MTS 2025: Correction Window Opens Today

SSC MTS 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has completed the application process for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar recruitment 2025, which ran from 26 June to 25 July 2025. Candidates who made errors during the application process are now being given a chance to correct them. The commission has opened a correction window from 29 July, which will remain active until 31 July 2025. Candidates can log in to the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, to make the necessary corrections.
Through this recruitment drive, the SSC will fill 4375 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) positions and 1089 Havaldar positions.
A fee has been set for corrections. According to this, a fee of ₹200 will be charged for the first correction and ₹500 for the second correction. Payment can only be made online.
To correct the form, first visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the 'Login' option.
Log in using your registered details.
Correct the fields in the form that contain errors.
Make the payment and resubmit the form.
After final submission, take a printout of the form.
The SSC has already announced the exam dates. The exam for MTS and Havaldar positions will be held between 20 September and 24 October 2025. The exam city slip will be released 10 days before the exam. The admit card will be available 4 days before the exam. Admit cards can only be downloaded online. No admit card will be sent to any candidate by post or any other means.