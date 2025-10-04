Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

SSC New Exam Reforms 2025: SSC Announces Major Changes to Examination Rules for Fairer Evaluation

SSC has announced several major reforms to make the examination system more transparent, fair, and in the interest of candidates in 2025.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

SSC Exam Reforms 2025, SSC new rules 2025, SSC exam policy changes 2025, SSC transparent evaluation system, SSC fair assessment reforms, SSC exam transparency policy,

SSC New Rules (Image Source: Gemini AI)

SSC Exam Policy Changes 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced major changes aimed at increasing transparency and fairness in its examinations. Under the new system, candidates can now raise objections to answer keys by submitting valid proof. After each examination, candidates will be able to view their question papers, answers, and the correct answers, enabling them to raise objections more effectively and keep copies for future reference.

Objection Filing Fee Also Reduced

The Staff Selection Commission has reduced the fee for raising objections to the answer key from Rs 100 per question to Rs 50 per question. This is great news for students who were unable to raise objections to the answer key due to the fee.

Introduction of New System

SSC has also introduced the "Equi-percentile Normalisation" system, which evaluates candidates based on their percentile scores rather than their raw marks. This method addresses any advantage or disadvantage arising from variations in difficulty levels across different examination shifts. For instance, if one shift's paper is more difficult than another, normalisation ensures that the results remain fair and consistent.

Digital Security

To strengthen examination security, SSC has implemented several new measures to prevent impersonation and multiple appearances by the same candidate. Question papers will now be securely transferred via a digital vault system to prevent leaks, and the overall monitoring process has been further tightened.

When Will Exams Be Conducted

SSC has announced a re-examination for affected candidates of Tier-1 of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025. Approximately 2.8 million applications were received for this examination, with 1.35 million candidates appearing in 45 shifts across 126 cities and 255 centres. This examination will be conducted again on October 14, 2025.

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 12:53 pm

Education News / SSC New Exam Reforms 2025: SSC Announces Major Changes to Examination Rules for Fairer Evaluation

