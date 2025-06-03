SSC Phase 13 Notification 2025: Over 2400 Vacancies Announced

Recruitment for these posts The posts to be filled under this recruitment drive include Canteen Attendant, Junior Engineer, Technical Attendant, Junior Scientific Assistant, MTS, Girl Cadet Instructor, Fireman, Storekeeper, Research Assistant, Clerk, Operator, Chargeman, Fieldman, Technician, Radiographer, and Library Clerk, among others.

Essential Qualification and Age Limit Candidates must be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 42 years old. However, the age limit may vary for different posts. Age will be calculated as of 1 August 2025. Reserved category candidates will receive relaxation as per the rules. The required qualifications vary for each post. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for detailed information before applying.

Application Fee Regarding the application fee for this recruitment process, general candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹200, while no fee will be charged from female, SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen candidates. Regarding the application fee for this recruitment process, general candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹200, while no fee will be charged from female, SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen candidates.