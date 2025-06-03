SSC Phase 13 Notification 2025: Over 2400 Vacancies Announced

Recruitment for these postsThe posts to be filled under this recruitment drive include Canteen Attendant, Junior Engineer, Technical Attendant, Junior Scientific Assistant, MTS, Girl Cadet Instructor, Fireman, Storekeeper, Research Assistant, Clerk, Operator, Chargeman, Fieldman, Technician, Radiographer, and Library Clerk, among others.
Essential Qualification and Age LimitCandidates must be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 42 years old. However, the age limit may vary for different posts. Age will be calculated as of 1 August 2025. Reserved category candidates will receive relaxation as per the rules. The required qualifications vary for each post. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for detailed information before applying.
Application FeeRegarding the application fee for this recruitment process, general candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹200, while no fee will be charged from female, SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen candidates.
How to ApplyTo apply, first visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
Click on the application link provided on the website’s homepage.
Register and then log in.
Fill out the application form and upload documents.
Pay the fee and submit the form.
Finally, take a printout of the form.