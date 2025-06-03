scriptSSC Phase 13 Notification 2025: Over 2400 Vacancies Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
SSC Phase 13 Notification 2025: Over 2400 Vacancies Announced

Jun 03, 2025 / 11:45 am

Patrika Desk

SSC Phase 13 Notification 2025 OUT

SSC Phase 13 Notification 2025 OUT(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

SSC Phase 13 Notification 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for filling 2423 vacancies across various departments under Selection Post Phase-13. Online applications for this recruitment process commenced on 2 June 2025, with the last date set for 23 June 2025. The deadline for fee payment is 24 June 2025. Candidates can make corrections to their application forms from 28 June to 30 June 2025. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled between 24 July and 4 August 2025.

Recruitment for these posts

The posts to be filled under this recruitment drive include Canteen Attendant, Junior Engineer, Technical Attendant, Junior Scientific Assistant, MTS, Girl Cadet Instructor, Fireman, Storekeeper, Research Assistant, Clerk, Operator, Chargeman, Fieldman, Technician, Radiographer, and Library Clerk, among others.

Essential Qualification and Age Limit

Candidates must be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 42 years old. However, the age limit may vary for different posts. Age will be calculated as of 1 August 2025. Reserved category candidates will receive relaxation as per the rules. The required qualifications vary for each post. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for detailed information before applying.

Application Fee

Regarding the application fee for this recruitment process, general candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹200, while no fee will be charged from female, SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen candidates.

How to Apply

To apply, first visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
Click on the application link provided on the website’s homepage.
Register and then log in.
Fill out the application form and upload documents.
Pay the fee and submit the form.
Finally, take a printout of the form.

