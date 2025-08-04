SSC Stenographer 2025 City Intimation Slip Now Available

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Stenographer exam has received an important update. The commission has released the city intimation slip for the Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2025. Candidates appearing for this exam can download the city slip from the official website, ssc.gov.in. The city intimation slip can be downloaded by entering the application number and password. Following the city intimation slip, the admit card will also be released soon. Candidates should regularly check the official SSC website for the latest updates and information.
To download the city slip, first visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2025 – City Intimation Slip” link.
Then, log in by entering your application number and password.
Go to the “City Intimation Slip” section in the website's dashboard.
Click on the “Download City Intimation Slip” button.
The city slip will then open.
Save and download it.
The SSC Stenographer examination will be held from 6 August to 8 August 2025 at various examination centres across the country. A total of 1,590 posts will be filled through this recruitment, including 230 Grade ‘C’ and 1,360 Grade ‘D’ posts. Candidates will be appointed to various ministries and departments of the central government. For some candidates who had requested a scribe, the deadline to register their scribe on the official SSC website was 2 August 2025. Instructions have been issued that only pre-registered scribes will be permitted entry to the examination centre.