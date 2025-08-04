SSC Stenographer 2025 City Intimation Slip Now Available

The SSC Stenographer examination will be held from 6 August to 8 August 2025 at various examination centres across the country. A total of 1,590 posts will be filled through this recruitment, including 230 Grade ‘C’ and 1,360 Grade ‘D’ posts. Candidates will be appointed to various ministries and departments of the central government. For some candidates who had requested a scribe, the deadline to register their scribe on the official SSC website was 2 August 2025. Instructions have been issued that only pre-registered scribes will be permitted entry to the examination centre.