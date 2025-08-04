4 August 2025,

Monday

Education News

SSC Stenographer 2025 City Intimation Slip Now Available

The SSC Stenographer examination will be held from 6 August to 8 August 2025 at various examination centres across the country. A total of 1,590 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 230 Grade ‘C’ and 1,360 Grade ‘D’ positions.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025
SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025(Image-Freepik)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Stenographer exam has received an important update. The commission has released the city intimation slip for the Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2025. Candidates appearing for this exam can download the city slip from the official website, ssc.gov.in. The city intimation slip can be downloaded by entering the application number and password. Following the city intimation slip, the admit card will also be released soon. Candidates should regularly check the official SSC website for the latest updates and information.

SSC Stenographer City Intimation Slip 2025: How to Download the City Slip

To download the city slip, first visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2025 – City Intimation Slip” link.
Then, log in by entering your application number and password.
Go to the “City Intimation Slip” section in the website's dashboard.
Click on the “Download City Intimation Slip” button.
The city slip will then open.
Save and download it.

SSC Stenographer Exam 2025: When will the SSC Stenographer Exam be held?

The SSC Stenographer examination will be held from 6 August to 8 August 2025 at various examination centres across the country. A total of 1,590 posts will be filled through this recruitment, including 230 Grade ‘C’ and 1,360 Grade ‘D’ posts. Candidates will be appointed to various ministries and departments of the central government. For some candidates who had requested a scribe, the deadline to register their scribe on the official SSC website was 2 August 2025. Instructions have been issued that only pre-registered scribes will be permitted entry to the examination centre.

