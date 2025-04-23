scriptSupreme Court Rejects Plea to Cancel BPSC Mains Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Cancel BPSC Mains Exam

The bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan stated that the available evidence does not indicate any major irregularities, therefore, there is no justification to halt or cancel the examination process.

Apr 23, 2025 / 04:26 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC Exam

BPSC Exam

BPSC: The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered its verdict on the controversy surrounding the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)’s 70th Combined Competitive Examination. The court dismissed petitions alleging paper leaks and allowed the main examination to proceed as scheduled. The petitions filed in the Supreme Court claimed irregularities in the BPSC preliminary examination and sought its cancellation. The Supreme Court rejected these claims.

Supreme Court on BPSC: What did the court say?

The bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan held that the available evidence did not indicate any major irregularity, thus finding no justification to halt or cancel the examination process. The court also observed that almost every examination in the country is currently being challenged, impacting the impartial conduct of examinations.

BPSC: Bench does not indicate a large-scale conspiracy

The bench further stated, “It seems everyone is taking advantage of each other’s insecurity. This trend must be stopped.” The court clarified that the entire process cannot be stalled based solely on allegations, especially when there is no concrete evidence of systemic failure. Commenting on the petitioners’ claims, Justice Manmohan said that even if the alleged paper leak is assumed to have occurred, it happened after most candidates had reached the examination centres, indicating it was not part of a large-scale conspiracy.

BPSC Exam 2025: Examination dates

Earlier, the Patna High Court had also dismissed all petitions filed on this issue. The petitioners approached the Supreme Court against the High Court’s decision, but their appeal was unsuccessful. The BPSC 70th Combined Main Examination will now be held on the previously scheduled dates—April 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30, 2025.

News / Education News / Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Cancel BPSC Mains Exam

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

National News

Photos of Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Released; Pakistani Connection Revealed

in 4 hours

'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack

UP News

'I Will Defeat Everyone'…Last Laugh of Shubham, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack

in 3 hours

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

National News

Pahalgam Attack: ‘They asked the religion, then opened fire’ – Praveen Togadia calls it direct assault on Hindus

in 2 hours

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

National News

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

in 1 hour

Latest Education News

JEE Advanced 2025 Applications Starts

Education News

JEE Advanced 2025 Applications Starts

in 5 hours

Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Cancel BPSC Mains Exam

Education News

Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Cancel BPSC Mains Exam

in 4 hours

CUET PG 2025: How to File Objections After Answer Key Release

Education News

CUET PG 2025: How to File Objections After Answer Key Release

in 1 hour

From 4 Government Jobs to IAS Officer: YouTube Helped Secure Rank 9

Education News

From 4 Government Jobs to IAS Officer: YouTube Helped Secure Rank 9

in 12 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.