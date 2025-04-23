Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Cancel BPSC Mains Exam

Supreme Court on BPSC: What did the court say? The bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan held that the available evidence did not indicate any major irregularity, thus finding no justification to halt or cancel the examination process. The court also observed that almost every examination in the country is currently being challenged, impacting the impartial conduct of examinations.

BPSC: Bench does not indicate a large-scale conspiracy The bench further stated, “It seems everyone is taking advantage of each other’s insecurity. This trend must be stopped.” The court clarified that the entire process cannot be stalled based solely on allegations, especially when there is no concrete evidence of systemic failure. Commenting on the petitioners’ claims, Justice Manmohan said that even if the alleged paper leak is assumed to have occurred, it happened after most candidates had reached the examination centres, indicating it was not part of a large-scale conspiracy.