Territorial Army Recruitment: Know Salary and Other Things

Application Fee and Other Details This recruitment will be for the position of Army Officer (Non-Departmental) in the Territorial Army. Both men and women can apply for this recruitment. Seats are reserved for both genders. The minimum age of the applicant is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 42 years (should not be more than 42 years on 10 June 2025).

The examination for this recruitment will be held on 20 July 2025. Candidates will have to undergo a written examination, interview, document verification, and medical examination for selection. An application fee of ₹500 is required.

Salary Details (Territorial Army Salary) The Territorial Army pay scale is ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500. A Military Service Grade Pay of ₹15,500 will also be provided. This salary will be paid during active army service.

Facilities for Officer Rank If a person is selected directly for an officer rank, they receive the rank of Lieutenant. Officers of this rank receive salary, medical facilities, and allowances similar to regular army officers. In the Territorial Army, free rations, army canteen facilities, and medical services are provided to the officer and their dependents while undergoing training, active service, or as a permanent employee. Leave, leave encashment, housing, and Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) are also provided during training, active service, or as a permanent employee.