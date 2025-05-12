scriptTerritorial Army Recruitment: Know Salary and Other Things | Latest News | Patrika News
Territorial Army Recruitment: Know Salary and Other Things

19 vacancies have been announced in the Territorial Army, with applications opening today, 12 May. Details on salary and allowances are available here.

May 12, 2025 / 04:19 pm

Patrika Desk

Territorial Army Salary And Other Allowances: A fantastic opportunity to serve the nation by joining the Territorial Army is here. Recruitment for 19 positions in the Territorial Army has been announced, with applications opening today, 12 May. The last date to apply is 10 June. Candidates can apply on the official website, territorialarmy.in.

Application Fee and Other Details

This recruitment will be for the position of Army Officer (Non-Departmental) in the Territorial Army. Both men and women can apply for this recruitment. Seats are reserved for both genders. The minimum age of the applicant is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 42 years (should not be more than 42 years on 10 June 2025).
The examination for this recruitment will be held on 20 July 2025. Candidates will have to undergo a written examination, interview, document verification, and medical examination for selection. An application fee of ₹500 is required.

Salary Details (Territorial Army Salary)

The Territorial Army pay scale is ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500. A Military Service Grade Pay of ₹15,500 will also be provided. This salary will be paid during active army service.

Facilities for Officer Rank

If a person is selected directly for an officer rank, they receive the rank of Lieutenant. Officers of this rank receive salary, medical facilities, and allowances similar to regular army officers. In the Territorial Army, free rations, army canteen facilities, and medical services are provided to the officer and their dependents while undergoing training, active service, or as a permanent employee. Leave, leave encashment, housing, and Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) are also provided during training, active service, or as a permanent employee.

Pension Rules

Under the Territorial Army, officers who serve in commissioned rank for 20 years receive a pension. If you have completed active service, you will receive a pension.

Promotion Opportunities

Promotion is also available in the Territorial Army. After joining as an officer, promotion to Captain, Major, and Lieutenant Colonel ranks is possible after the initial Lieutenant rank. Promotion to Colonel and Brigadier ranks is by selection.

