Top B.Ed Entrance Exams to Become a Teacher

BEd Entrance Exams: A BEd degree is mandatory for anyone wishing to become a teacher in any government or private school. To gain admission to BEd courses, one must pass an entrance exam.

Mar 09, 2025 / 05:16 pm

Patrika Desk

BEd Entrance Exam
A teaching job is always in demand. To become a teacher in any government or private school, it is necessary to obtain a B.Ed degree. To get admission in B.Ed courses, one has to pass an entrance exam. So today we will know about 5 such entrance exams, after passing which you can become a teacher by doing B.Ed.

UP BEd JEE

In Uttar Pradesh, the UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam (UPBEd) is conducted by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi. This exam has two papers, each of 200 marks. In the UPBEd exam, tests are taken on General Knowledge, Language, General Aptitude and subject-related topics. Based on this, admission to colleges is granted. To apply, visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in.

IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam

IGNOU also conducts a BEd exam for admission to BEd courses. It focuses on subjects like General English Comprehension, Logical Analytical Reasoning, etc. It has 100 MCQ questions and the paper duration is two hours. To apply, visit the official website ignou-bed.samarth.edu.in.

IPUCET

Indraprastha University also conducts IPU CET for admission to BEd courses. Applications are open until 31 March 2025. You can apply by visiting the official website ipu.ac.in. This exam will be conducted between 26 April and 18 May.

One-year BEd

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) is going to start a one-year BEd and MEd program from the academic year 2026-27. Now candidates can also do a one-year BEd course.

