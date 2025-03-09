Top B.Ed Entrance Exams to Become a Teacher

UP BEd JEE In Uttar Pradesh, the UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam (UPBEd) is conducted by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi. This exam has two papers, each of 200 marks. In the UPBEd exam, tests are taken on General Knowledge, Language, General Aptitude and subject-related topics. Based on this, admission to colleges is granted. To apply, visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in.

IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam IGNOU also conducts a BEd exam for admission to BEd courses. It focuses on subjects like General English Comprehension, Logical Analytical Reasoning, etc. It has 100 MCQ questions and the paper duration is two hours. To apply, visit the official website ignou-bed.samarth.edu.in.

IPUCET Indraprastha University also conducts IPU CET for admission to BEd courses. Applications are open until 31 March 2025. You can apply by visiting the official website ipu.ac.in. This exam will be conducted between 26 April and 18 May.