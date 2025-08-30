Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Trump-era Policies: Five Things Indian Students Need to Know Before Applying to US Colleges

Let's explore the key considerations for students pursuing higher education in the United States.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

अमेरिकी कॉलेज में एडमिशन से पहले भारतीय छात्र इस बात का रखें ध्यान। (Image Source: AI and ANI)

Higher Education in the USA for Indians: The Donald Trump administration recently imposed several restrictions on numerous universities, including Harvard. In a significant move, the Trump administration instructed its embassies worldwide to halt issuing student visa appointments. If an Indian or any international student is considering admission, their social media accounts will be scrutinized, and several changes have been implemented in visa regulations. Let's understand what students need to keep in mind for higher education.

Impact On Indian Students

Studying in the USA is a dream for millions of Indian students, but the Trump administration's new policies have made it somewhat challenging. Decisions related to visa regulations, immigration, and student work permits, in particular, have made it more difficult. Therefore, it is crucial for Indian students to be aware of these factors.

Changes in F1 Visa Rules

The Trump administration has increased scrutiny regarding visa regulations. Now, students' social media accounts will be checked before visa applications are processed. Furthermore, if international students do not attend classes or discontinue their college courses, their visas may be revoked. Students must therefore be vigilant about their attendance and social media posts.

Immigration Friendly College

Indian students should choose colleges or universities that provide support services to international students. This will help students abroad.

Keep Updated Documents and Information

While preparing for visa interviews, keep track of all documents and policy updates. Consulting a lawyer or counsellor can also be helpful.

Follow The Rules

Adhering to the rules and code of conduct of the American college is extremely important. Violating regulations can affect your student visa.

Take Care of Social Media Posts

The Trump administration has made it clear that students' social media accounts should not contain posts that could be considered a threat to national security.

