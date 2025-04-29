UGC Halts BHU PhD Admissions

BHU Administration Locked Out According to media reports, the Ministry of Education, taking the matter seriously, has summoned the acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sanjay Kumar, and the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Arun Kumar Singh, to Delhi. The ministry has asked them to clarify who is responsible for the irregularities in the admission process. Students had also surrounded the university’s central office on Sunday.

UGC Writes to BHU A letter issued by UGC Secretary Amish Joshi mentions that several serious discrepancies have been found in the PhD Admission process. A committee has been formed to review compliance with regulations and investigate the irregularities. Until the committee’s report is received, no admission process for the 2024-25 session will proceed. The final decision will be taken by the relevant authority.