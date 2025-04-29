UGC Halts BHU PhD Admissions

BHU Administration Locked Out According to media reports, the Ministry of Education, taking the matter seriously, has summoned the acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sanjay Kumar, and the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Arun Kumar Singh, to Delhi. The ministry has asked them to clarify who is responsible for the irregularities in the admission process. Students had also surrounded the university’s central office on Sunday.
UGC Writes to BHU A letter issued by UGC Secretary Amish Joshi mentions that several serious discrepancies have been found in the PhD Admission process. A committee has been formed to review compliance with regulations and investigate the irregularities. Until the committee’s report is received, no admission process for the 2024-25 session will proceed. The final decision will be taken by the relevant authority.
BHU PhD Admission: Admission Counter Closed Following this order, the BHU administration decided to close the admission counter on Monday, two days before the previously scheduled date of 30 April. All departments have been instructed not to admit any candidates based on the merit list, nor to contact them by phone. No new student admissions will be made until further notice. According to media reports, 944 candidates have been admitted so far, while a total of 1,466 seats were available. Those who have already been admitted have been instructed to report to their respective departments by 15 May.