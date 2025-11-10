Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window Open, Candidates Can Make Changes Until This Date

The NTA has opened the UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window. Candidates can make corrections in their application forms until November 12. Learn what information can be changed and what cannot.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window Opens

UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window Opens (Image: Freepik)

UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window Opens: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates who made any mistakes while filling out the form now have an opportunity to rectify them. The NTA has clearly stated that the correction window will remain open until November 12, meaning candidates have only a few days left to correct their information.

Candidates can make necessary changes to their application form by visiting the NTA website. It is important to note that this opportunity is only for those who have completed their application and submitted the fees.

What information can be changed?

According to the NTA, candidates can only change certain pieces of information during the correction window. The details are as follows:

  • Date of Birth
  • Category (UR, SC/ST, OBC etc.)
  • Parents' Names

These changes are permitted to ensure the accurate calculation of a candidate's eligibility and merit.

Which information cannot be changed?

There are some details that cannot be changed under any circumstances. These include name, gender, photograph and signature, mobile number and email ID, permanent and correspondence address, and exam city.

Candidates who have made errors in these sections are advised to contact the NTA helpdesk.

When will the exam be held?

The NTA has announced that the UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026. The exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will consist of two papers, both featuring objective-type questions. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours, with no break in between.

Important advice for candidates

The NTA has urged all candidates to carefully re-check their application forms. Often, a small mistake can lead to significant problems later. Therefore, all candidates appearing for this exam are advised to double-check all the information in their form before November 12 and make any necessary changes.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

10 Nov 2025 03:42 pm

English News / Education News / UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window Open, Candidates Can Make Changes Until This Date

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

School Holiday: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on November 11 and 14, Know the Reason

School Holiday
Education News

No More Arbitrary Fee Cuts: UGC Makes Refund Rules Stricter for Colleges

UGC
Education News

Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Over 1,000 Constable Vacancies Announced, Details Inside

Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Education News

HTET Result 2025: Haryana TET Result Declared, 14% Students Pass, Check Your Score By These Steps

HTET Result 2025
Education News

Rajasthan teacher recruitment: Major setback for lakhs of aspirants as preparations go in vain, know why

Rajasthan-Teacher-Recruitment
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.