UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window Open, Candidates Can Make Changes Until This Date

UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window Opens (Image: Freepik)
UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window Opens: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates who made any mistakes while filling out the form now have an opportunity to rectify them. The NTA has clearly stated that the correction window will remain open until November 12, meaning candidates have only a few days left to correct their information.
Candidates can make necessary changes to their application form by visiting the NTA website. It is important to note that this opportunity is only for those who have completed their application and submitted the fees.
According to the NTA, candidates can only change certain pieces of information during the correction window. The details are as follows:
These changes are permitted to ensure the accurate calculation of a candidate's eligibility and merit.
There are some details that cannot be changed under any circumstances. These include name, gender, photograph and signature, mobile number and email ID, permanent and correspondence address, and exam city.
Candidates who have made errors in these sections are advised to contact the NTA helpdesk.
The NTA has announced that the UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026. The exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will consist of two papers, both featuring objective-type questions. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours, with no break in between.
The NTA has urged all candidates to carefully re-check their application forms. Often, a small mistake can lead to significant problems later. Therefore, all candidates appearing for this exam are advised to double-check all the information in their form before November 12 and make any necessary changes.
