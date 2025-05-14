UGC NET June 2025 Correction Window Open: NTA Allows Application Changes

How to make corrections in the application
- First, visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
- Click on the ‘UGC NET June 2025 Correction Window’ link on the website’s homepage.
- Login using your application number and password.
- Make the necessary corrections.
- If applicable, pay the correction fee.
- Finally, submit the form and keep a printout for future reference.
Information that can be corrected
- Date of Birth
- Category
- Mother’s Name
- Father’s Name
Information that cannot be changed
- Candidate’s Name
- Gender
- Photograph and Signature
- Mobile Number
- Email Address
- Permanent and Current Address
- Exam City
This link can be used to directly access the correction window and make changes to the application form. Alternatively, you can visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in to make the necessary changes.