scriptUGC NET June 2025 Correction Window Open: NTA Allows Application Changes | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UGC NET June 2025 Correction Window Open: NTA Allows Application Changes

The UGC NET exam in India determines eligibility for Assistant Professor appointments, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and PhD admissions.

May 14, 2025 / 03:57 pm

Patrika Desk

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the UGC NET June 2025 exam on 14 May 2025. Candidates who have already applied and wish to make corrections to their application forms can do so by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The correction window will remain open until 11:59 PM on 15 May 2025. Candidates will only get one opportunity to make corrections. Once the corrections are submitted, the form will be locked, and no further changes will be permitted.

How to make corrections in the application

  • First, visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘UGC NET June 2025 Correction Window’ link on the website’s homepage.
  • Login using your application number and password.
  • Make the necessary corrections.
  • If applicable, pay the correction fee.
  • Finally, submit the form and keep a printout for future reference.

Information that can be corrected

  • Date of Birth
  • Category
  • Mother’s Name
  • Father’s Name

Information that cannot be changed

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Gender
  • Photograph and Signature
  • Mobile Number
  • Email Address
  • Permanent and Current Address
  • Exam City
UGC NET JUNE 2025 Correction Window Direct Link
This link can be used to directly access the correction window and make changes to the application form. Alternatively, you can visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in to make the necessary changes.

UGC NET June 2025: Exam to be held in 85 subjects

The UGC NET exam is conducted to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor appointments in India, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and PhD admissions. The June 2025 exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) across 85 subjects.

