UGC NET Result 2024: Know the Update and Website

UGC NET Result 2024: The UGC NET exam was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. Know when the results will be released –

New Delhi•Oct 14, 2024 / 01:25 pm• Patrika Desk

The UGC NET exam was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. Meanwhile, students are eagerly waiting for the results. The final answer key was released by NTA on October 12. Therefore, it is expected that the UGC NET result will be released soon.

NTA Update on Result The National Testing Agency has not provided any update on the UGC NET result 2024. However, it is expected that the UGC NET result will be announced soon. After the result is released, you can check it on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in Check the result After the result is released by NTA, you can check the result by following the process below – First, visit the official website

Click on the result link on the home page

Then, enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin, and click the submit button

As soon as you do this, the result will appear on your screen

