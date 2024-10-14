UGC NET Result 2024: Know the Update and Website

NTA Update on ResultThe National Testing Agency has not provided any update on the UGC NET result 2024. However, it is expected that the UGC NET result will be announced soon. After the result is released, you can check it on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Check the resultAfter the result is released by NTA, you can check the result by following the process below –
- First, visit the official website
- Click on the result link on the home page
- Then, enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin, and click the submit button
- As soon as you do this, the result will appear on your screen
- Download the result for future reference