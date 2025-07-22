UGC NET Result 2025: Check directly via this link

UGC NET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results for the UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the NTA website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam was conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) from 18 to 21 June 2025 at various examination centres across the country.
A total of 10,19,751 candidates registered for the exam this year, out of which 7,52,007 candidates appeared. The exam determines eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) positions in universities and colleges across the nation.
5,269 candidates qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor. 54,885 candidates qualified for Assistant Professor only. 1,28,179 candidates have been deemed eligible for PhD admission only.
To view your result, first visit the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the “UGC NET June 2025 Result” link on the homepage. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin. Your result will be displayed on the screen after submission. Download the result and keep a printed copy for future reference.
The UGC NET exam determines eligibility for Assistant Professor positions and research fellowships in higher education institutions across the country. Furthermore, many universities now also use the NET score in their PhD admission process. Candidates are advised to carefully check their scorecards and other details on the official website. If any errors or discrepancies are found, contact the NTA helpline immediately.