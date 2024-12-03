UKPSC exam date: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission changes dates for several recruitment exams – is yours on the list?

UKPSC: Updates on Recruitment Exams Apart from these exams, the Fire Services Second Officer exam will now be held on 9th February. Additionally, the preliminary exam for the posts of Review Officer Accounts in the Uttarakhand Secretariat and Uttarakhand Lake Service Commission will take place on 25th January. Several other exams, however, remain unaffected, with no changes to their dates.

UKPSC Exam Date: No Change in the Dates of These Exams There has been no change in the dates of several exams. The Technical Education Department’s exam will be held on January 18 and 19. The Principal Polytechnic exam will be held on March 30, the Agriculture Engineering exam on April 17, and the Election Commission’s Review Officer exam on April 17. The Lecturer, Government Polytechnic exam will be held on February 22. Additionally, the Forest Department’s Range Officer exam will be held on May 18, and the Chemical Engineering exam on May 30.