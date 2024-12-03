scriptUKPSC exam date: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission changes dates for several recruitment exams – is yours on the list? | UKPSC exam date: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission changes dates for several recruitment exams – is yours on the list? | Latest News | Patrika News
DehradunDec 03, 2024 / 03:15 pm

UKPSC Recruitment: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has made a significant update regarding the dates of various exams. The commission has changed the dates of two recruitment exams that were previously scheduled. The main exam for the posts of Sub-Inspector of Civil Police, Intelligence, PAC, and IRB, which was earlier scheduled to be held on December 15, 2024, will now be held on January 12, 2025.

UKPSC: Updates on Recruitment Exams

Apart from these exams, the Fire Services Second Officer exam will now be held on 9th February. Additionally, the preliminary exam for the posts of Review Officer Accounts in the Uttarakhand Secretariat and Uttarakhand Lake Service Commission will take place on 25th January. Several other exams, however, remain unaffected, with no changes to their dates.

UKPSC Exam Date: No Change in the Dates of These Exams

There has been no change in the dates of several exams. The Technical Education Department’s exam will be held on January 18 and 19. The Principal Polytechnic exam will be held on March 30, the Agriculture Engineering exam on April 17, and the Election Commission’s Review Officer exam on April 17. The Lecturer, Government Polytechnic exam will be held on February 22. Additionally, the Forest Department’s Range Officer exam will be held on May 18, and the Chemical Engineering exam on May 30.

