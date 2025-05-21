ULET 2025 Registration Deadline: Rajasthan LLB Admissions Open

Important Dates
- Application Start Date: 20 May 2025
- Application Last Date: 20 June 2025
- Correction Window: 21 June 2025 to 23 June 2025
- Last Date for Hard Copy Submission of Documents: 23 June 2025 to 27 June 2025
- Admit Card Release Date: 1 July 2025
- Exam Date: 4 July 2025
- Answer Key Release Date: 4 July 2025
- Objection Window: 7 July 2025 to 8 July 2025
- Final Answer Key Release Date: 11 July 2025
- Result: 15 July 2025
- Counselling Date: Last week of July (Tentative)
Application Fees
Candidates applying for admission to Rajasthan University must pay an application fee. The application fee is ₹1400 for General/EWS/OBC/MBC category candidates. SC/ST/PH category candidates must pay ₹1200.
How to Apply
- First, visit the official website: admission.univraj.org
- Click on the ULET 2025 application link on the homepage.
- Register and then log in to fill out the application form.
- Check your application form and pay the application fee.
- Finally, download and print the confirmation page.