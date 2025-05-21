scriptULET 2025 Registration Deadline: Rajasthan LLB Admissions Open | Latest News | Patrika News
ULET 2025 Registration Deadline: Rajasthan LLB Admissions Open

Rajasthan University has commenced the application process for admission to its three-year LLB course. Details are available here.

May 21, 2025 / 05:14 pm

Patrika Desk

ULET 2025 Registration Last Date

ULET 2025 Registration Last Date: Aspiring to study law in Rajasthan? This news is for you. Rajasthan University has commenced the application process for admission to its three-year LLB course. If you wish to pursue a law degree, you can apply via the official website: admission.univraj.org. The application process began on 20 May, and the last date to apply is 20 June 2025.

Important Dates

  • Application Start Date: 20 May 2025
  • Application Last Date: 20 June 2025
  • Correction Window: 21 June 2025 to 23 June 2025
  • Last Date for Hard Copy Submission of Documents: 23 June 2025 to 27 June 2025
  • Admit Card Release Date: 1 July 2025
  • Exam Date: 4 July 2025
  • Answer Key Release Date: 4 July 2025
  • Objection Window: 7 July 2025 to 8 July 2025
  • Final Answer Key Release Date: 11 July 2025
  • Result: 15 July 2025
  • Counselling Date: Last week of July (Tentative)

Application Fees

Candidates applying for admission to Rajasthan University must pay an application fee. The application fee is ₹1400 for General/EWS/OBC/MBC category candidates. SC/ST/PH category candidates must pay ₹1200.

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official website: admission.univraj.org
  • Click on the ULET 2025 application link on the homepage.
  • Register and then log in to fill out the application form.
  • Check your application form and pay the application fee.
  • Finally, download and print the confirmation page.

