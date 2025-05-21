ULET 2025 Registration Deadline: Rajasthan LLB Admissions Open

May 21, 2025

ULET 2025 Registration Last Date: Aspiring to study law in Rajasthan? This news is for you. Rajasthan University has commenced the application process for admission to its three-year LLB course. If you wish to pursue a law degree, you can apply via the official website: admission.univraj.org. The application process began on 20 May, and the last date to apply is 20 June 2025.

Important Dates Application Start Date: 20 May 2025

Application Last Date: 20 June 2025

Correction Window: 21 June 2025 to 23 June 2025

Last Date for Hard Copy Submission of Documents: 23 June 2025 to 27 June 2025

Admit Card Release Date: 1 July 2025

Exam Date: 4 July 2025

Answer Key Release Date: 4 July 2025

Objection Window: 7 July 2025 to 8 July 2025

Final Answer Key Release Date: 11 July 2025

Result: 15 July 2025

Application Fees Candidates applying for admission to Rajasthan University must pay an application fee. The application fee is ₹1400 for General/EWS/OBC/MBC category candidates. SC/ST/PH category candidates must pay ₹1200. How to Apply First, visit the official website: admission.univraj.org

Click on the ULET 2025 application link on the homepage.

Register and then log in to fill out the application form.

Check your application form and pay the application fee.

Finally, download and print the confirmation page.