scriptUnion Bank Announces 500 Assistant Manager Vacancies | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Union Bank Announces 500 Assistant Manager Vacancies

Union Bank Vacancy: The selection process may include an online exam, group discussion (if necessary), application scrutiny, or an interview, depending on the number of candidates. The bank may use any or all of these options for selection.

May 01, 2025 / 05:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Union Bank vacancy

Union Bank vacancy

Union Bank Recruitment: Union Bank of India has commenced recruitment for Specialist Officer (SO) positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the Union Bank official website, unionbankofindia.co.in. The application deadline is 20 May 2025. A total of 500 positions are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Recruitment for these positions

This recruitment drive will fill positions for Assistant Manager (Credit) and Assistant Manager (IT). This includes 250 positions for Assistant Manager (Credit) and 250 positions for Assistant Manager (IT). For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.

Required Eligibility

Assistant Manager (Credit): Applicants must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. Along with this, a professional degree such as CA, CMA, CS or MBA/PGDM/PGDBM in Finance is also required. Furthermore, experience in the relevant field is also necessary.
Assistant Manager (IT): Candidates must have a BE/B.Tech/MCA/MSc/M.Tech (5-year) degree in Computer Science/IT. A minimum of one year of work experience is mandatory.

Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The selection process may include an online exam, group discussion (if necessary), application scrutiny, or an interview, depending on the number of candidates. The bank may use any one or all of these options for selection. Regarding the exam pattern for this recruitment, the online exam will have questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, English Language, and Professional Knowledge (subject-related) subjects.

News / Education News / Union Bank Announces 500 Assistant Manager Vacancies

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi Launches WAVES Summit 2025, Declares ‘Create in India’ Moment Arrived

National News

PM Modi Launches WAVES Summit 2025, Declares ‘Create in India’ Moment Arrived

in 35 minutes

28% of India's Women Legislators Face Criminal Charges: ADR Report

National News

28% of India's Women Legislators Face Criminal Charges: ADR Report

1 hour ago

Bhopal Love Jihad: Investigation Reveals Videos of Victims Were to be Sold on Porn Sites

National News

Bhopal Love Jihad: Investigation Reveals Videos of Victims Were to be Sold on Porn Sites

5 hours ago

Jaipur: Police Apprehend Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals

Special

Jaipur: Police Apprehend Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals

5 hours ago

Latest Education News

Union Bank Announces 500 Assistant Manager Vacancies

Education News

Union Bank Announces 500 Assistant Manager Vacancies

in 4 hours

UPSC Releases Exam Schedule for IES, ISS, and CMS

Education News

UPSC Releases Exam Schedule for IES, ISS, and CMS

in 54 minutes

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Details on Vacancies and Reserved Seats

Education News

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Details on Vacancies and Reserved Seats

39 minutes ago

CG Vyapam 2025: Apply for 200 Officer Posts by Tomorrow

Education News

CG Vyapam 2025: Apply for 200 Officer Posts by Tomorrow

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.