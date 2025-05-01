Union Bank Announces 500 Assistant Manager Vacancies

Recruitment for these positions This recruitment drive will fill positions for Assistant Manager (Credit) and Assistant Manager (IT). This includes 250 positions for Assistant Manager (Credit) and 250 positions for Assistant Manager (IT). For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.
Required Eligibility Assistant Manager (Credit): Applicants must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. Along with this, a professional degree such as CA, CMA, CS or MBA/PGDM/PGDBM in Finance is also required. Furthermore, experience in the relevant field is also necessary.
Assistant Manager (IT): Candidates must have a BE/B.Tech/MCA/MSc/M.Tech (5-year) degree in Computer Science/IT. A minimum of one year of work experience is mandatory.
Selection Process and Exam Pattern The selection process may include an online exam, group discussion (if necessary), application scrutiny, or an interview, depending on the number of candidates. The bank may use any one or all of these options for selection. Regarding the exam pattern for this recruitment, the online exam will have questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, English Language, and Professional Knowledge (subject-related) subjects.