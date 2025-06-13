Union Bank Releases Admit Cards for Specialist Officer Exam

Exam Date and Pattern The exam for Specialist Officer positions will be held on 22 June 2025. The exam will have a total of 150 questions. The question paper will be of 225 marks. Candidates will be given a total of 150 minutes, or two and a half hours, to complete the exam.

Union Bank Recruitment: Details of Positions A total of 500 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. This includes 250 positions for Assistant Manager (Credit) and 250 positions for Assistant Manager (IT). 206 positions are reserved for the General category, 50 for EWS, and 134 for OBC. In addition, 74 positions are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 36 for Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Union Bank Admit Card: How to Download the Admit Card To download the admit card, first visit the Union Bank website, unionbankofindia.co.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ section or the ‘SO Admit Card 2025’ link.

On the login page, enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.

After logging in, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.