Union Bank Releases Admit Cards for Specialist Officer Exam

BharatJun 13, 2025 / 10:04 am

Patrika Desk

Union Bank Recruitment: Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the admit cards for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment exam 2025 on its official website. Candidates who applied for this recruitment can now download their admit cards from the bank’s website, unionbankofindia.co.in. The last date to download the admit card is 22 June 2025.

Exam Date and Pattern

The exam for Specialist Officer positions will be held on 22 June 2025. The exam will have a total of 150 questions. The question paper will be of 225 marks. Candidates will be given a total of 150 minutes, or two and a half hours, to complete the exam.

Union Bank Recruitment: Details of Positions

A total of 500 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. This includes 250 positions for Assistant Manager (Credit) and 250 positions for Assistant Manager (IT). 206 positions are reserved for the General category, 50 for EWS, and 134 for OBC. In addition, 74 positions are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 36 for Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Union Bank Admit Card: How to Download the Admit Card

To download the admit card, first visit the Union Bank website, unionbankofindia.co.in.
On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ section or the ‘SO Admit Card 2025’ link.
On the login page, enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.
After logging in, your admit card will appear on the screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Union Bank Admit Card Direct Link

Union Bank Vacancy: Check this Information

Exam name and date
Exam centre address
Reporting time
Candidate’s name and date of birth
Photograph and signature
Exam related instructions
Subjects related to the question paper

