UNIRAJ: Application Deadline Extended for UG-PG First Semester, Apply Until This Date

After filling out the online application, students will also have to submit some essential documents. A self-attested copy of the previous class's marksheet is mandatory to be submitted along with the application form. Additionally, the original migration certificate will also need to be submitted, especially for those students who have completed their previous education from a different board or university. The University has advised all students to complete the application process in a timely manner rather than waiting for the last date. Doing so will help avoid inconvenience caused by server load or any technical issues at the last moment.