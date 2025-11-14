UNIRAJ: Application Deadline Extended for UG-PG First Semester, Apply Until This Date

University of Rajasthan (Image: Patrika)
Rajasthan University Exam Form Date: Rajasthan University has extended the last date for online applications for the first-semester examinations of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) for the academic session 2025-26. Students can now submit their applications online until November 20, 2025. This arrangement will apply to both regular and private/non-collegiate students admitted to the first semester of BA, BSc, BCom, MA, and MCom. According to the Examination Controller, the purpose of extending the deadline is to provide students with sufficient time and prevent them from being deprived of the application process.
This year, a significant change has been made to the examination system for private and non-collegiate students. A notice issued by the University states that now, at both UG and PG levels, such students will also have to appear for examinations based on the semester system. Previously, they used to take examinations through the annual examination method. This change is a step towards creating uniformity in all courses and standardising the evaluation system.
After filling out the online application, students will also have to submit some essential documents. A self-attested copy of the previous class's marksheet is mandatory to be submitted along with the application form. Additionally, the original migration certificate will also need to be submitted, especially for those students who have completed their previous education from a different board or university. The University has advised all students to complete the application process in a timely manner rather than waiting for the last date. Doing so will help avoid inconvenience caused by server load or any technical issues at the last moment.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending