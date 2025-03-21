scriptUP B.Ed 2025 Application: Apply Now, Deadline Approaching | Latest News | Patrika News
UP B.Ed 2025 Application: Apply Now, Deadline Approaching

UP B.Ed Form: The last date for application is 25 June 2025. The registration process commenced on 15 February 2025.

LucknowMar 21, 2025 / 03:38 pm

Patrika Desk

UP BEd JEE 2025: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025 is about to conclude. If you haven’t applied yet, register immediately on the official website, bujhansi.ac.in. The last date for application is 25 June 2025. The registration process commenced on 15 February 2025. Initially, the last date for application was 15 March 2025, which was extended to 25 March and subsequently to 25 June 2025. This year, the UP BEd entrance examination is being conducted by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.

UP BEd 2025 application form date: Important Dates to Know

Notification Release Date: 6 February 2025
Registration Start Date: 15 February 2025
Last Date for Application (without late fee): 25 March 2025
Last Date for Application with Late Fee: 26 March to 1 April 2025
Admit Card Release Date: 14 April 2025
Exam Date: 20 April 2025

UP B.ED Form 2025: How to Apply

First, visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the “UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration” link.

Register yourself by filling in the required details.
Enter the information requested in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

After submitting the form, keep a printout for your records.

UP BEd 2025 Registration Form: Application Fee

Regarding the application fee, general category candidates will have to pay ₹1,400 (₹2,000 with late fee). UP SC/ST candidates will pay ₹700 (₹1,000 with late fee), and SC/ST candidates from other states will pay ₹1,400 (₹2,000 with late fee).

UP B.ED Form 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply, general and OBC candidates must have a graduation or master’s degree with a minimum of 50%. SC/ST candidates need a minimum of 45%. BE/B.Tech candidates must have at least 55% marks with Mathematics and Science subjects. Final-year graduation students can also apply.

