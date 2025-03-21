UP B.Ed 2025 Application: Apply Now, Deadline Approaching

UP BEd 2025 application form date: Important Dates to Know Notification Release Date: 6 February 2025

Registration Start Date: 15 February 2025

Last Date for Application (without late fee): 25 March 2025

Last Date for Application with Late Fee: 26 March to 1 April 2025

Admit Card Release Date: 14 April 2025

Exam Date: 20 April 2025

UP B.ED Form 2025: How to Apply First, visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in. On the website’s homepage, click on the “UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration” link. Register yourself by filling in the required details.

Enter the information requested in the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. After submitting the form, keep a printout for your records. UP BEd 2025 Registration Form: Application Fee Regarding the application fee, general category candidates will have to pay ₹1,400 (₹2,000 with late fee). UP SC/ST candidates will pay ₹700 (₹1,000 with late fee), and SC/ST candidates from other states will pay ₹1,400 (₹2,000 with late fee).