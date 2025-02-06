UP B.Ed 2025: Application Dates Announced for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Entrance Exam

UP B.ED 2025: Required Documents for Application Photo: 50 KB and 100 DPI, JPG format

Signature: 50 KB, JPG format

Fingerprints: 50 KB

Class 10th Certificate (for proof of date of birth)

Income and caste certificate

Aadhaar card or other government-issued identity card

UP B.ED 2025: Application Fee For registration for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination, General category candidates will have to pay ₹1,400 (late fee ₹2,000), while SC/ST candidates from UP will have to pay ₹700 as an application fee. The late fee for SC/ST candidates from UP is ₹1,000. SC/ST candidates from other states will have to pay ₹1,400, and the late fee is ₹2,000.