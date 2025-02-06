scriptUP B.Ed 2025: Application Dates Announced for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Entrance Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UP B.Ed 2025: Application Dates Announced for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Entrance Exam

LucknowFeb 06, 2025 / 02:25 pm

Patrika Desk

UP B.ED 2025 Form Date: Important information regarding the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed exam has been released. Registrations for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination will commence on 15 February. Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, will once again be conducting the examination. Online applications for the exam can be submitted at www.bujhansi.ac.in from 15 February 2025 to 15 March 2025. Last year, approximately 2.25 lakh candidates applied for the B.Ed examination.

UP B.ED 2025: Required Documents for Application

Photo: 50 KB and 100 DPI, JPG format
Signature: 50 KB, JPG format
Fingerprints: 50 KB
Class 10th Certificate (for proof of date of birth)
Income and caste certificate
Aadhaar card or other government-issued identity card

UP B.ED 2025: Application Fee

For registration for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination, General category candidates will have to pay ₹1,400 (late fee ₹2,000), while SC/ST candidates from UP will have to pay ₹700 as an application fee. The late fee for SC/ST candidates from UP is ₹1,000. SC/ST candidates from other states will have to pay ₹1,400, and the late fee is ₹2,000.

UP B.ED 2025 Exam: Candidate Selection Process

Based on the candidates’ performance in the examination, their ranks will be released. This will include state rank, category rank, marks obtained, correct and incorrect answers for Paper 1 and Paper 2, and other details. The results will also indicate whether the candidate is eligible to participate in the counselling round. The exam will consist of two papers, each of 3 hours duration, with MCQ-based questions.

