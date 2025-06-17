UP B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 Results Released

Exam Held at 751 Centres This year, the B.Ed combined entrance examination was conducted on 1 June at 751 examination centres established across 69 districts in the state. A total of 3,44,546 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 3,05,099 appeared. The state has approximately 2.40 lakh B.Ed seats available in around 2300 colleges. The B.Ed JEE is the entrance examination conducted for admission to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) courses in various universities in Uttar Pradesh. After the release of the results, the counselling process will begin shortly; the schedule will be released by the respective university.

Universities Offering B.Ed Courses Bundelkhand University, Jhansi (Organiser for this year)

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra

University of Lucknow, Lucknow

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya

Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur

Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur

Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj

Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia

Siddhartha University, Siddharthnagar

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow

Gautam Buddha University, Noida

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, Aligarh

Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur

Maharaja Suhel Dev State University, Azamgarh

Maa Pateshwari University, Balrampur

Maa Vindhyavasini University, Mirzapur

Guru Jambheshwar University, Moradabad