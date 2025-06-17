scriptUP B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 Results Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UP B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 Results Released

Jun 17, 2025 / 05:46 pm

Patrika Desk

UP B.Ed Entrance Exam Result 2025

The UP B.Ed Entrance Exam Result 2025 has been declared. Yogendra Upadhyay, the state’s Higher Education Minister, released the results this afternoon at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow. Candidates can view their results on the official website of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, bujhansi.ac.in. A link to download the scorecards has also been activated on the website. Following the release of the results, candidates will need to proceed with the counselling process, which will involve the allocation of seats in colleges.

Exam Held at 751 Centres

This year, the B.Ed combined entrance examination was conducted on 1 June at 751 examination centres established across 69 districts in the state. A total of 3,44,546 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 3,05,099 appeared. The state has approximately 2.40 lakh B.Ed seats available in around 2300 colleges. The B.Ed JEE is the entrance examination conducted for admission to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) courses in various universities in Uttar Pradesh. After the release of the results, the counselling process will begin shortly; the schedule will be released by the respective university.

Universities Offering B.Ed Courses

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi (Organiser for this year)
Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra
University of Lucknow, Lucknow
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya
Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly
Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi
Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi
Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur
Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur
Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj
Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia
Siddhartha University, Siddharthnagar
Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow
Gautam Buddha University, Noida
Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, Aligarh
Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur
Maharaja Suhel Dev State University, Azamgarh
Maa Pateshwari University, Balrampur
Maa Vindhyavasini University, Mirzapur
Guru Jambheshwar University, Moradabad

