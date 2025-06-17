UP B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 Results Released

Exam Held at 751 CentresThis year, the B.Ed combined entrance examination was conducted on 1 June at 751 examination centres established across 69 districts in the state. A total of 3,44,546 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 3,05,099 appeared. The state has approximately 2.40 lakh B.Ed seats available in around 2300 colleges. The B.Ed JEE is the entrance examination conducted for admission to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) courses in various universities in Uttar Pradesh. After the release of the results, the counselling process will begin shortly; the schedule will be released by the respective university.
Universities Offering B.Ed CoursesBundelkhand University, Jhansi (Organiser for this year)
Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra
University of Lucknow, Lucknow
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya
Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly
Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi
Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi
Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur
Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur
Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj
Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia
Siddhartha University, Siddharthnagar
Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow
Gautam Buddha University, Noida
Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, Aligarh
Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur
Maharaja Suhel Dev State University, Azamgarh
Maa Pateshwari University, Balrampur
Maa Vindhyavasini University, Mirzapur
Guru Jambheshwar University, Moradabad