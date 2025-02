UP BEd JEE Exam Last Date The last date to apply for the UP BEd JEE examination is 8 March. Applications can be submitted with a late fee until 15 March. Candidates should note all important dates.

Important Dates – Application process begins – 15 February 2025 – Last date (without late fee) – 8 March – Last date (with late fee) – 15 March – Admit card release date (tentative) – 14 April

– Examination date – 20 April