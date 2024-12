School Holiday: Great News for Students in UP and Bihar! Schools to Remain Closed for These Many Days in 2025 – Check the Full List Here

UP Bihar School Holiday List: Schools in Uttar Pradesh will have 55 holidays in 2025, while Bihar schools will observe 72 holidays.

UP Bihar School Holiday List: The year 2024 is drawing to a close, and the new year 2025 will arrive in a few days. With the start of the new year, students have started looking at the school holiday calendar. Schoolchildren in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are in for a treat in 2025. Uttar Pradesh will have 55 school holidays, while Bihar will have 72.

UP and Bihar Release Yearly Calendar 2025 The Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments have released the annual holiday calendar for schools and government offices for 2025. Next year, Uttar Pradesh will have 24 public holidays and 31 restricted holidays. Bihar, on the other hand, will have 72 holidays. These include Republic Day, Independence Day, and major religious festivals. School Holidays in Uttar Pradesh 2025 14 January – Hazrat Ali’s Birthday

26 January – Republic Day

26 February – Maha Shivratri

13 March – Holika Dahan

14 March – Holi

31 March – Eid ul-Fitr

6 April – Ram Navami

10 April – Mahavir Jayanti

14 April – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti

18 April – Good Friday

12 May – Buddha Purnima

7 June – Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)

6 July – Muharram

9 August – Raksha Bandhan

15 August – Independence Day

16 August – Janmashtami

5 September – Eid-e-Milad (Bara Wafat)

2 October – Dussehra (Vijayadashami)

2 October – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

20 October – Diwali

22 October – Govardhan Puja

23 October – Bhai Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti

5 November – Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima

25 December – Christmas School Holidays in Bihar 6 January – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

14 January – Makar Sankranti

26 January – Republic Day

3 February – Basant Panchami

12 February – Sant Ravidas Jayanti

12 February – Shab-e-Barat

26 February – Maha Shivratri

13 March – Holika Dahan

14 March – Holi

22 March – Bihar Day

28 March – Last Friday of Ramadan

31 March – Eid-ul-Fitr (Eid)

6 April – Ram Navami

10 April – Mahavir Jayanti

14 April – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti

18 April – Good Friday

23 April – Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti

6 May – Janaki Navami

12 May – Buddha Purnima

2 – 21 June – Summer Vacation/ Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)/ Kabir Jayanti

6 July – Muharram

9 August – Raksha Bandhan

15 August – Independence Day

16 August – Janmashtami

2 October – Dussehra (Vijayadashami)

2 October – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

20 October – Diwali

22 October – Govardhan Puja

23 October – Bhai Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti

5 November – Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima

25 December – Christmas