UP Board Releases 2025 Compartment Exam Schedule

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Schedule Class 10 Exam: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM (First Shift) Class 12 Exam: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (Second Shift) Students are advised to reach the examination centre 45 minutes before the reporting time to complete all formalities.

Where to Obtain Admit Cards? Admit cards for the exam will be provided to students by their respective schools. The board has instructed that the school principals should sign the admit cards before distributing them to the students.

Special Security Arrangements This year’s compartment exams will be conducted under CCTV camera surveillance. Mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited at examination centres. The board will take strict action against any irregularities.

Application Process Online applications for the compartment examination were accepted from 19 May to 10 June 2025. This examination is for students who failed in only one subject or wish to improve their marks in that subject.

This Year’s Board Results Class 12: A total of 81.15% of students passed, with a pass percentage of 86.37% for girls and 76.60% for boys. Class 10: A total of 86.66% of students passed.