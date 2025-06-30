scriptUP Board Releases 2025 Compartment Exam Schedule | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UP Board Releases 2025 Compartment Exam Schedule

The UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 schedule has been released. The 10th and 12th compartment exams will be held in two shifts. Details regarding dates, timings, admit cards, and important instructions are available.

Jun 30, 2025 / 04:02 pm

Patrika Desk

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 (Image Source: Gemini)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the dates for the compartment examinations for classes 10 and 12 in 2025. These exams will be held on 19 July 2025. This exam provides an opportunity for students who failed in one subject or wish to improve their marks.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Schedule

Class 10 Exam: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM (First Shift)

Class 12 Exam: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (Second Shift)

Students are advised to reach the examination centre 45 minutes before the reporting time to complete all formalities.

Where to Obtain Admit Cards?

Admit cards for the exam will be provided to students by their respective schools. The board has instructed that the school principals should sign the admit cards before distributing them to the students.

Special Security Arrangements

This year’s compartment exams will be conducted under CCTV camera surveillance. Mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited at examination centres. The board will take strict action against any irregularities.

Application Process

Online applications for the compartment examination were accepted from 19 May to 10 June 2025. This examination is for students who failed in only one subject or wish to improve their marks in that subject.

This Year’s Board Results

Class 12: A total of 81.15% of students passed, with a pass percentage of 86.37% for girls and 76.60% for boys.

Class 10: A total of 86.66% of students passed.
In Class 10, Yash Pratap topped the exams with 97.83% marks.

Where to Find More Information?

For any information related to the examination, students can contact the official website of the UP Board or their school administration.

