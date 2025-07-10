UP DElEd 2023 Second Semester Results: 64% Pass

To view the result, first, visit the official website btcexam.in.

On the website's homepage, go to the “Examination” section and click on the “Result” link.

Select your course and semester.

Enter your roll number, year of enrolment, and enrolment number.

Click on “View Result”.

The result will appear on the screen in PDF format, which can be downloaded.

The marksheet and rank list can also be printed.