Education News

UP DElEd 2023 Second Semester Results: 64% Pass

UP DElEd Result: A total of 1,60,405 candidates registered for the second semester examination of the 2023 batch.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

UP DElEd Result 2025
UP DElEd Result 2025

UP DElEd Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority office released the results for the second and fourth-semester examinations of the DElEd exam on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites btcexam.in or updeled.gov.in.

UP DElEd Result: Performance of the 2023 Batch

A total of 1,60,405 candidates registered for the second-semester exam of the DElEd 2023 batch, out of which 1,60,159 appeared. Of these, 64%, or 1,02,408 candidates passed, while 36% (57,691) failed. 246 candidates were absent, 44 had incomplete results, and 13 results were withheld. Three candidates were caught using unfair means.

Results of the 2022 Batch

Fourth Semester: Out of a total of 57,415, 57,384 candidates appeared for the exam. Of these, 45,528 (approximately 79%) passed, while 11,814 (20.58%) failed. 31 students did not appear for the exam.
Second Semester: 22,275 candidates participated in this exam, of whom 11,209 (52%) passed, while 10,319 (46.32%) failed. 693 candidates were absent from the exam.

Results of the 2021 Batch

Fourth Semester: Out of 17,341, only 8,123 (47%) candidates passed, and 9,026 (52%) failed.
Second Semester: Out of a total of 10,490 registered candidates, 6,013 (58%) passed, and the remaining 42% of candidates did not pass.

How to Check UP DElEd Result 2025?

To view the result, first, visit the official website btcexam.in.
On the website's homepage, go to the “Examination” section and click on the “Result” link.
Select your course and semester.
Enter your roll number, year of enrolment, and enrolment number.
Click on “View Result”.
The result will appear on the screen in PDF format, which can be downloaded.
The marksheet and rank list can also be printed.

UP DElEd Result 2025 Direct Link

