UP Home Guard Exam: Syllabus and Pattern for Two-Hour Written Test

It is essential for candidates preparing for the UP Home Guard exam to understand the syllabus and pattern. Candidates should prepare their strategy according to this syllabus. The recruitment process has not started yet. Therefore, the syllabus has not been released. Let’s see what the UP Home Guard syllabus was in 2024 –

Two-hour exam, see the exam pattern According to the UP Home Guard exam pattern, the written exam is of 300 marks. The syllabus includes subjects like General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability, and Mental Ability/Intelligence/Reasoning Ability. Along with this, there are general subjects like the Constable exam. GK/GS will also be there. The exam duration is 2 hours, and 0.5 marks are deducted for each wrong answer.