UP Home Guard Exam: Syllabus and Pattern for Two-Hour Written Test

Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Exam Syllabus and Pattern: The Uttar Pradesh government may soon release recruitment for a total of 44,000 Home Guard positions. Candidates will have to go through a written exam, physical test, and document verification for selection. Let’s understand the syllabus and pattern of the written exam.

LucknowApr 09, 2025 / 03:11 pm

Patrika Desk

It is essential for candidates preparing for the UP Home Guard exam to understand the syllabus and pattern. Candidates should prepare their strategy according to this syllabus. The recruitment process has not started yet. Therefore, the syllabus has not been released. Let’s see what the UP Home Guard syllabus was in 2024 –

Two-hour exam, see the exam pattern

According to the UP Home Guard exam pattern, the written exam is of 300 marks. The syllabus includes subjects like General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability, and Mental Ability/Intelligence/Reasoning Ability. Along with this, there are general subjects like the Constable exam. GK/GS will also be there. The exam duration is 2 hours, and 0.5 marks are deducted for each wrong answer.

UP Home Guard Syllabus

For the UP Home Guard exam 2024, the General Hindi syllabus will include questions from passages, correcting words, letter writing, antonyms, synonyms, idioms, and proverbs. In General Knowledge, questions will be asked related to national/international awards, human rights, cybercrime, revenue, police and general administrative systems in Uttar Pradesh, and the education, culture, and social practices of Uttar Pradesh.

