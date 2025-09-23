Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Tightened

Significant changes have been implemented in the UP Home Guard recruitment process for 2025. Now, only candidates who have completed their 12th standard will be eligible to apply. The age limit has also been reduced. Rules for the physical test have also been revised. Read the news for complete details.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

UP Home Guard Bharti 2025
UP Home Guard Bharti 2025 (AI Generated Image- Gemini)

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Uttar Pradesh is set to recruit over 44,000 Home Guard personnel. Significant changes have been introduced to the recruitment rules. Now, only candidates who have passed the Intermediate (12th) examination will be eligible to apply. Previously, the minimum qualification was High School, but this has been raised.

Changes in Age Limit

The new recruitment process has also lowered the age limit. Previously, the maximum age was 45 years, but now only candidates up to 30 years of age will be able to apply. This will directly impact a large number of applicants.

More Rigorous Physical Examination

The physical test has also been made more challenging. Male candidates will now have to complete a 4.8-kilometre run in 25 minutes. Female candidates will have to run 2.4 kilometres in 14 minutes. These standards were previously different and have now been made more demanding.

Formation of an Enrollment Board

According to sources, an Enrollment Board will be formed to ensure complete transparency in the recruitment process. The IG will be the chairman of the board, and the DIG will be the vice-chairman.

Preference for Disaster Management Professionals

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly stated that candidates who have received disaster management training or have experience in this field will be given preference in recruitment.



































UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025Information
Total PostsApproximately 44,000
Qualification12th Pass (Previously 10th)
Age LimitMaximum 30 years (Previously 45 years)
Physical Test (Male)4.8 km run in 25 minutes
Physical Test (Female)2.4 km run in 14 minutes
Special PreferencePreference given to those with Disaster Management Training

Why is this Recruitment Necessary?

Currently, only 71,155 Home Guards are active against the sanctioned strength of 1,18,348. This means that over 47,000 positions are vacant. In addition, approximately 38,000 Home Guards will retire in the next 10 years. More than half of the current force is over 50 years of age.

Home Guards provide services to the police administration, traffic management, hospitals, schools, transport, FCI, urban bodies, and large events. They played a significant role in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Assembly elections, and preparations for the Maha Kumbh-2025.

This news is extremely important for young people because the new eligibility and age limit regulations will significantly change the recruitment process.

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 10:27 am

English News / Education News / UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Tightened
