UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Salary Details Announced

UP Homeguard Recruitment: Applicants for the Homeguard position must have a minimum educational qualification of a 10th pass. In addition, the candidate’s age should be between 18 and 45 years.

LucknowApr 09, 2025 / 03:15 pm

Patrika Desk

UP Homeguard

UP Homeguard Bharti 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for large-scale recruitment in the Home Guard department. Recruitment is proposed for a total of 44,000 Home Guard positions in the state, for which the necessary rules have been prepared. After the rules are finalised, this proposal will be sent to the cabinet for approval. Once approved by the cabinet, the notification for this recruitment will be issued.

Home Guard Salary: Salary Details

Regarding the Home Guard salary, selected candidates for this position can expect a salary of ₹20,000-₹22,000. The salary for Home Guards in Uttar Pradesh falls within this range. However, it is important to note that full payment is made if you work for 30 days. But if you take more leave than the allotted leave (if applicable), your salary will be deducted accordingly.

UP Homeguard: Important Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for the Home Guard position must have a minimum educational qualification of a 10th-pass certificate. In addition, the candidate’s age should be between 18 and 45 years. Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per the rules.

UP Homeguard Vacancy: Recruitment for 22,000 seats in the first phase

This Homeguard recruitment will be conducted in phases. In the first phase, a written examination will be conducted for 22,000 positions. This exam will be of the MCQ type, where questions will be asked based on the prescribed syllabus.

