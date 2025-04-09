UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Salary Details Announced

Home Guard Salary: Salary Details Regarding the Home Guard salary, selected candidates for this position can expect a salary of ₹20,000-₹22,000. The salary for Home Guards in Uttar Pradesh falls within this range. However, it is important to note that full payment is made if you work for 30 days. But if you take more leave than the allotted leave (if applicable), your salary will be deducted accordingly.

UP Homeguard: Important Eligibility Criteria Applicants for the Home Guard position must have a minimum educational qualification of a 10th-pass certificate. In addition, the candidate’s age should be between 18 and 45 years. Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per the rules.