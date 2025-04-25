scriptUPMSB Result 2025: Official website link and how to check result | UPMSB Result 2025: Official website link and how to check result | Latest News | Patrika News
UPMSB Result 2025: Official website link and how to check result

UP Board Exams: Over 5.4 million students registered for the Uttar Pradesh board examinations this year. Of these, approximately 94.44% appeared for the exams, while 5.56% remained absent. The examinations were held between 22 February and 12 March 2025.

LucknowApr 25, 2025 / 11:53 am

Patrika Desk

UP Board Result: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is scheduled to announce the class 10 and 12 examination results at 12:30 PM today. Students can access their results on the official UP Board website, upmsp.edu.in, and digilocker.gov.in. Over 5.4 million candidates registered for the board exams this year. Of these, approximately 94.44% appeared for the examination, while 5.56% were absent. The examinations were held between 22 February and 12 March 2025. The results will be released by the Director of Secondary Education, Dr. Mahendra Dev, and Secretary Bhagwati Singh, from the board headquarters in Lucknow.

UPMSB Result 2025: How to check your result

To view your result, first visit the official website upresults.nic.in.

On the website’s homepage, select the “UP Board 10th Result 2025” or “UP Board 12th Result 2025” link.
Enter the required information such as roll number and date of birth.

Upon submission, the result will be displayed on the screen.

You can also download and print the result.

UP Board Result: How to check your result via DigiLocker

To view your result, visit the official website results.digilocker.gov.in.
On the website’s homepage, select the “UP Board” option.

Select the examination year and class (10th or 12th).

Enter your roll number, class, and date of birth.

After submitting the information, the result will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded or printed.

UPMSB Result 2025: Passing Marks

To pass the UP Board 10th and 12th examinations, it is mandatory to obtain a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. Grace marks may be awarded for a few marks short. If a student fails in one or two subjects, they will be given an opportunity to pass through a compartmental examination.

