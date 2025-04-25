UPMSB Result 2025: Official website link and how to check result

UPMSB Result 2025: How to check your result To view your result, first visit the official website upresults.nic.in. On the website’s homepage, select the “UP Board 10th Result 2025” or “UP Board 12th Result 2025” link.

Enter the required information such as roll number and date of birth. Upon submission, the result will be displayed on the screen. You can also download and print the result. UP Board Result: How to check your result via DigiLocker To view your result, visit the official website results.digilocker.gov.in.

On the website’s homepage, select the “UP Board” option. Select the examination year and class (10th or 12th). Enter your roll number, class, and date of birth. After submitting the information, the result will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded or printed.