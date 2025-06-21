UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Admit Cards Released: Download Link Inside

Examination Schedule and Pattern This year’s mains examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The examination will comprise a total of 1500 marks. Papers on General Hindi and Essay will each carry 150 marks, while there will be six papers on General Studies, each carrying 200 marks.

Reach the Examination Centre on Time Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the commencement of the examination to ensure timely completion of the admission process. This recruitment drive is for a total of 947 posts, and the state government has made all necessary arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the examination.

How to Download the UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Admit Card? First, visit the commission’s website, uppsc.up.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link ‘Candidate’s Corner > Download Admit Card’. Now enter your registration number and date of birth.

UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Admit Card Direct Link After filling in the required information, click on the ‘Submit’ button. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen, which you can download or print.