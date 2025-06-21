scriptUPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Admit Cards Released: Download Link Inside | Latest News | Patrika News
UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Admit Cards Released: Download Link Inside

UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Admit Cards Released: The admit cards for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 examination have been released on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The examination will be held between 29 June and 2 July. Details on how to download the admit cards, exam timings, and important instructions are available.

LucknowJun 21, 2025 / 08:51 am

Patrika Desk

UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Admit Card (Image Source UPPSC Official)

UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the PCS Mains Examination 2024. Candidates who successfully cleared the preliminary examination can now download their admit cards from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. This main examination will be held over four days, from 29 June to 2 July 2025.

Examination Schedule and Pattern

This year’s mains examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The examination will comprise a total of 1500 marks. Papers on General Hindi and Essay will each carry 150 marks, while there will be six papers on General Studies, each carrying 200 marks.

Reach the Examination Centre on Time

Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the commencement of the examination to ensure timely completion of the admission process. This recruitment drive is for a total of 947 posts, and the state government has made all necessary arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the examination.

How to Download the UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Admit Card?

First, visit the commission’s website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link ‘Candidate’s Corner > Download Admit Card’.

Now enter your registration number and date of birth.
After filling in the required information, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen, which you can download or print.

UPPSC PCS Mains 2024 Admit Card Direct Link

Points to Remember

Carry a valid photo identity card along with your admit card.

Carefully read and follow the instructions given on the admit card.

Report any discrepancies in a timely manner to avoid any complications.

