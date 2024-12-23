UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024: Only 42% Candidates Appear for Preliminary Exam

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024: Registration Numbers A total of 5,76,154 candidates had registered for the preliminary examination. However, only 2,41,212 candidates appeared, representing approximately 42% of the registered candidates. The large-scale protests before the exam, with students demanding a single-day examination, are cited as a major reason for the low turnout.

UPPSC: Other Contributing Factors Another possible reason for the low turnout is the distance of examination centres from candidates’ residences. The commission allocated examination centres outside the candidates’ districts. Female candidates were also assigned centres in different districts. Furthermore, a general lack of interest in the examination is also considered a contributing factor.