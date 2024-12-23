scriptUPPSC PCS Prelims 2024: Only 42% Candidates Appear for Preliminary Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024: Only 42% Candidates Appear for Preliminary Exam

A total of 5,76,154 candidates had registered for the preliminary examination. However, only 2,41,212 candidates appeared, representing approximately 42% of the registered candidates.

LucknowDec 23, 2024 / 03:41 pm

Patrika Desk

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) PCS preliminary examination concluded on Sunday. The exam was conducted peacefully across the state, however, the turnout was significantly low. Media reports suggest that only 42% of the registered candidates appeared for the exam.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024: Registration Numbers

A total of 5,76,154 candidates had registered for the preliminary examination. However, only 2,41,212 candidates appeared, representing approximately 42% of the registered candidates. The large-scale protests before the exam, with students demanding a single-day examination, are cited as a major reason for the low turnout.

UPPSC: Other Contributing Factors

Another possible reason for the low turnout is the distance of examination centres from candidates’ residences. The commission allocated examination centres outside the candidates’ districts. Female candidates were also assigned centres in different districts. Furthermore, a general lack of interest in the examination is also considered a contributing factor.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam: Peaceful Conclusion

The examination was conducted peacefully across the state. The commission implemented stringent security measures to prevent any malpractice. However, media reports indicate that a young man was caught cheating at an examination centre in Eta.

