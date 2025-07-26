UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Tomorrow: Essential Guidelines for Candidates

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Guideline: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the preliminary examination for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on Saturday, 27 July 2025, across the state. The exam will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM. The commission has designated a total of 2382 examination centres across all 75 districts of the state. Candidates will be allowed entry to the examination centres from 8:00 AM, and entry will be completely closed after 8:45 AM. It is mandatory for candidates to arrive at the centre before the scheduled time.