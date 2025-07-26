26 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Tomorrow: Essential Guidelines for Candidates

Candidates are required to bring their admit card, two passport-size photographs, one original identity document, and a photocopy of the same. Entry will not be permitted without valid documents.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

UPPSC RO ARO Exam
UPPSC RO ARO Exam (Image-Freepik)

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Guideline: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the preliminary examination for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on Saturday, 27 July 2025, across the state. The exam will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM. The commission has designated a total of 2382 examination centres across all 75 districts of the state. Candidates will be allowed entry to the examination centres from 8:00 AM, and entry will be completely closed after 8:45 AM. It is mandatory for candidates to arrive at the centre before the scheduled time.

Mandatory Items

Candidates must bring their admit card, two passport-size photographs, one original identity document, and a photocopy of the same. Entry will not be granted without valid documents.

Important Exam Rules

  • Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited in the examination centre.
  • Entry into the examination hall will not be permitted with the face covered (by veils, masks, etc.).Only the centre administrator, sector magistrate, static magistrate, and commission officials are permitted to keep mobile phones.
  • The duty of invigilators will be decided randomly two hours before the examination.

Exam Pattern and Negative Marking

This three-hour exam will consist of 200 questions – 140 on General Studies and 60 on General Hindi. One-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Each candidate will be given a three-coloured OMR sheet. The original copy will be pink, the preserved copy green, and the candidate's copy blue. These sheets will be packed in special tamper-proof envelopes.

Passing Marks

Regarding passing marks, the minimum passing marks are set at 35% for SC/ST categories and 40% for all other categories. Candidates scoring below these marks will not be included in the merit list. Notably, a record 1,076,004 candidates have registered for this exam, making it one of the largest examinations conducted by the commission to date.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

26 Jul 2025 03:59 pm

English News / Education News / UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Tomorrow: Essential Guidelines for Candidates
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.