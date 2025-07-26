UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Tomorrow: Essential Guidelines for Candidates

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Guideline: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the preliminary examination for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on Saturday, 27 July 2025, across the state. The exam will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM. The commission has designated a total of 2382 examination centres across all 75 districts of the state. Candidates will be allowed entry to the examination centres from 8:00 AM, and entry will be completely closed after 8:45 AM. It is mandatory for candidates to arrive at the centre before the scheduled time.
Candidates must bring their admit card, two passport-size photographs, one original identity document, and a photocopy of the same. Entry will not be granted without valid documents.
This three-hour exam will consist of 200 questions – 140 on General Studies and 60 on General Hindi. One-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Each candidate will be given a three-coloured OMR sheet. The original copy will be pink, the preserved copy green, and the candidate's copy blue. These sheets will be packed in special tamper-proof envelopes.
Regarding passing marks, the minimum passing marks are set at 35% for SC/ST categories and 40% for all other categories. Candidates scoring below these marks will not be included in the merit list. Notably, a record 1,076,004 candidates have registered for this exam, making it one of the largest examinations conducted by the commission to date.