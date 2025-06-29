scriptUPSC Announces More Than 200 Vacancies for 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
UPSC Announces More Than 200 Vacancies for 2025

Candidates must possess varying educational qualifications depending on the post. Required qualifications include degrees such as B.Sc, B.Tech/B.E, LLB, BVSc, M.Sc, postgraduate diplomas, and MS/MD.

Jun 29, 2025 / 11:57 am

Patrika Desk

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released a new recruitment notification on 27 June 2025, inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill a total of 241 vacancies across various positions. These include several key roles such as Scientific Officer, Specialist, Deputy Director, Legal Officer, and Junior Scientific Officer. The online application process commenced on 28 June 2025, and interested and eligible candidates can apply until 17 July 2025. Applications will only be accepted through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Who can apply?

Candidates must possess different educational qualifications depending on the post. Required qualifications include degrees such as B.Sc, B.Tech/B.E, LLB, BVSc, M.Sc, Postgraduate Diploma, and MS/MD. Detailed information on the experience and educational criteria for each post is available in the official notification released by the commission.

Age limit and application fee

The age limit for participating in the recruitment is also determined according to the posts. However, generally, the minimum age is set at 30 years and the maximum age at 50 years. Candidates are advised to check the age limit specified for the relevant post before applying. Regarding the application fee, general category candidates will have to pay ₹25. SC/ST, differently-abled, and ex-servicemen candidates are exempted from the fee.

Recruitment for these posts

Specialist – 72 posts
Senior Scientific Assistant – 20 posts
Tutor – 19 posts
Manager Grade-I / Section Officer – 19 posts
In addition: Deputy Director, Dental Surgeon, Dialysis Medical Officer, Legal Officer, Assistant District Attorney, Nautical Surveyor, etc., posts are also included.

