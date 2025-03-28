scriptUPSC CDS 1 2025 Exam Schedule Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
UPSC CDS 1 2025 Exam Schedule Announced

UPSC CDS: Admit cards will be available on the official website a few days before the exam date. Candidates can download admit cards by entering their login details.

BharatMar 28, 2025 / 08:48 am

Patrika Desk

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS 1) 2025. Candidates can view and download the examination schedule in PDF format by visiting the official website upsc.gov.in. According to the UPSC notification, the CDS 1 examination 2025 will be held on 13 April (Sunday). This examination will be held in three shifts.

UPSC CDS 1 2025 Exam Date: Examination to be held in three shifts

First Shift: English (Subject Code 11) – 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Second Shift: General Knowledge (Subject Code 12) – 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
Third Shift: Elementary Mathematics (Subject Code 13) – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

UPSC CDS 1 2025: When will the admit card be released?

Admit cards will be available on the official website a few days before the examination date. Candidates can download it by entering their login details. Admit cards will not be sent to any candidate by post. An admit card and a valid identity card will be mandatory for entry to the examination centre. Entry to the examination hall will not be granted without these documents.

UPSC CDS 1 2025 Exam: Recruitment for these many posts

A total of 457 posts will be filled through this examination. This includes 100 posts for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), 32 posts for the Indian Naval Academy (INA), 32 posts for the Air Force Academy (AFA), 275 posts for the Officers Training Academy (OTA) Men, and 18 posts for the Officers Training Academy (OTA) Women.

