UPSC CDS 1 2025 Exam Schedule Announced

UPSC CDS 1 2025 Exam Date: Examination to be held in three shifts First Shift: English (Subject Code 11) – 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Second Shift: General Knowledge (Subject Code 12) – 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Third Shift: Elementary Mathematics (Subject Code 13) – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM UPSC CDS 1 2025: When will the admit card be released? Admit cards will be available on the official website a few days before the examination date. Candidates can download it by entering their login details. Admit cards will not be sent to any candidate by post. An admit card and a valid identity card will be mandatory for entry to the examination centre. Entry to the examination hall will not be granted without these documents.