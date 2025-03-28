UPSC CDS 1 2025 Exam Schedule Announced

UPSC CDS 1 2025 Exam Date: Examination to be held in three shifts First Shift: English (Subject Code 11) – 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Second Shift: General Knowledge (Subject Code 12) – 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
Third Shift: Elementary Mathematics (Subject Code 13) – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM
UPSC CDS 1 2025: When will the admit card be released? Admit cards will be available on the official website a few days before the examination date. Candidates can download it by entering their login details. Admit cards will not be sent to any candidate by post. An admit card and a valid identity card will be mandatory for entry to the examination centre. Entry to the examination hall will not be granted without these documents.
UPSC CDS 1 2025 Exam: Recruitment for these many posts A total of 457 posts will be filled through this examination. This includes 100 posts for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), 32 posts for the Indian Naval Academy (INA), 32 posts for the Air Force Academy (AFA), 275 posts for the Officers Training Academy (OTA) Men, and 18 posts for the Officers Training Academy (OTA) Women.