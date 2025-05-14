scriptUPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Admit Cards Released | UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Admit Cards ReleasedUPSC 2025 Preliminary Exam Admit Cards Available: Download and Verify Details | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Admit Cards Released

A total of 979 positions will be filled through the UPSC CSE 2025 exam.

May 14, 2025 / 12:17 pm

Patrika Desk

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Civil Services Examination 2025 (CSE Prelims). Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in. To download the admit card, candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth.

UPSC: Number of Vacancies

A total of 979 positions will be filled through the UPSC CSE 2025, including prestigious services like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Additionally, 150 vacancies will be filled under the Indian Forest Service Examination 2025. The preliminary examination will be held on 25 May 2025. Candidate selection is a three-stage process: preliminary examination, main examination, and interview. The final merit list is prepared based on performance in all three stages.

UPSC Exam: Services Covered

This examination is conducted for recruitment to various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Railway Accounts Service. Candidates are also selected through this exam for the Indian Postal Service and the Indian Trade Service (ITS), among others. Candidate selection is a three-stage process: preliminary examination, main examination, and interview. The final merit list is prepared based on performance in all three stages.

UPSC Admit Card 2025: Downloading the Admit Card

  • First, visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link on the homepage.
  • Select the link for the relevant examination.
  • Enter your login details, such as registration number and date of birth.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout.

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2025: Important Details to Verify

  • Name of the examination
  • Complete address of the examination centre
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Candidate’s full name
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph and signature
  • Examination guidelines
  • Examination subjects
  • Reporting time at the examination centre

