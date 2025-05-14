UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Admit Cards Released

UPSC: Number of Vacancies A total of 979 positions will be filled through the UPSC CSE 2025, including prestigious services like IAS, IPS, and IFS. Additionally, 150 vacancies will be filled under the Indian Forest Service Examination 2025. The preliminary examination will be held on 25 May 2025. Candidate selection is a three-stage process: preliminary examination, main examination, and interview. The final merit list is prepared based on performance in all three stages.

UPSC Exam: Services Covered This examination is conducted for recruitment to various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Railway Accounts Service. Candidates are also selected through this exam for the Indian Postal Service and the Indian Trade Service (ITS), among others. Candidate selection is a three-stage process: preliminary examination, main examination, and interview. The final merit list is prepared based on performance in all three stages.