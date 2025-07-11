11 July 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2025 Admit Cards Released

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Released: The UPSC has released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Services Exam (CMS) 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 11, 2025

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Download
UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Download

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Download: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2025. Candidates who applied for this examination can now download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in. This examination is conducted for recruitment to posts such as Medical Officer in various medical departments of the Government of India.

How to Download the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025

Visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in.

Click on the “Admit Card” section on the homepage.

Select the ‘E-Admit Card for Combined Medical Services Examination 2025’ link.

Enter the required information such as registration ID or roll number and date of birth.

Your admit card will appear on the screen upon submission.

Download the admit card and keep a printout for future reference.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Download Link

UPSC CMS Exam Date 2025 and Format

The UPSC CMS 2025 examination will be held on 20 July 2025 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will consist of two papers.

Paper 1: This paper will contain questions related to General Ability, General Medicine and Paediatrics. The total marks will be 250.

Paper 2: This paper will contain questions related to Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine. The total marks will also be 250.

Each paper will have a duration of two hours, and negative marking will be applicable. Candidates are advised to answer accurately.

Why is this Examination Important?

The UPSC CMS examination is a significant opportunity for thousands of medical graduates every year. It provides them with the chance to work in government healthcare services. A large number of candidates have applied for this examination this year as well.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the examination and reach the examination centre on time. For more information, visit the official UPSC website.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

11 Jul 2025 09:08 am

English News / Education News / UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2025 Admit Cards Released
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.