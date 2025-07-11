UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2025 Admit Cards Released

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Download: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2025. Candidates who applied for this examination can now download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in. This examination is conducted for recruitment to posts such as Medical Officer in various medical departments of the Government of India.
Visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in.
Click on the “Admit Card” section on the homepage.
Select the ‘E-Admit Card for Combined Medical Services Examination 2025’ link.
Enter the required information such as registration ID or roll number and date of birth.
Your admit card will appear on the screen upon submission.
Download the admit card and keep a printout for future reference.
The UPSC CMS 2025 examination will be held on 20 July 2025 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will consist of two papers.
Paper 1: This paper will contain questions related to General Ability, General Medicine and Paediatrics. The total marks will be 250.
Paper 2: This paper will contain questions related to Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine. The total marks will also be 250.
Each paper will have a duration of two hours, and negative marking will be applicable. Candidates are advised to answer accurately.
The UPSC CMS examination is a significant opportunity for thousands of medical graduates every year. It provides them with the chance to work in government healthcare services. A large number of candidates have applied for this examination this year as well.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the examination and reach the examination centre on time. For more information, visit the official UPSC website.