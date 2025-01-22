UPSC CSE Prelims Registration Open: Apply Now at upsc.gov.in

How to Apply – First, visit the official website upsc.gov.in – On the homepage, click on the UPSC CSE Prelims Notification 2025. – A new page will open; candidates should log in.

– After logging in, register. – Now fill out the application form and pay the application fee. – Finally, submit and download the confirmation page. Application Fees (UPSC CSE Prelims Application Fees) Candidates applying for the UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination will need to pay an application fee. Certain categories, including women, SC/ST, and others, will receive fee concessions. Payment can be made through various methods, including cash deposit at any branch of the State Bank of India, net banking, or using Visa/Master/RuPay credit/debit cards or UPI payments.