UPSC CSE Prelims Registration Open: Apply Now at upsc.gov.in

How to Apply – First, visit the official website upsc.gov.in – On the homepage, click on the UPSC CSE Prelims Notification 2025. – A new page will open; candidates should log in.
– After logging in, register. – Now fill out the application form and pay the application fee. – Finally, submit and download the confirmation page.
Application Fees (UPSC CSE Prelims Application Fees) Candidates applying for the UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination will need to pay an application fee. Certain categories, including women, SC/ST, and others, will receive fee concessions. Payment can be made through various methods, including cash deposit at any branch of the State Bank of India, net banking, or using Visa/Master/RuPay credit/debit cards or UPI payments.
Instructions Released by UPSC UPSC has issued guidelines for candidates to register themselves before filling out the form. Candidates should register themselves on the OTR (One Time Registration) portal by clicking on the New Registration button. After registration, candidates can log in using their registration number and then apply for the exam. UPSC has also released instructions to assist students; a link to the PDF can be found on the official website.