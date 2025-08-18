UPSC EPFO Recruitment: Last Date to Apply Tomorrow

The application process for the Enforcement Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) positions, as announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is nearing its end. Candidates who have not yet applied have until 18 August 2025 to submit their applications. Interested candidates can apply through the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in. The last date for application is 18 August 2025. A total of 230 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
To apply for these positions, candidates must possess a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university. For detailed information regarding the subject and eligibility criteria, candidates should carefully read the detailed notification available on the commission's website.
Application Fee
General category candidates will have to pay a fee of ₹25.
This payment can be made in cash (at an SBI branch), through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI.
Women candidates, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and differently-abled candidates are exempted from the fee.