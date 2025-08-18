Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

UPSC EPFO Recruitment: Last Date to Apply Tomorrow

Interested candidates can apply online through the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in. The last date for application is 18 August 2025. A total of 230 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

UPSC
UPSC (Image: Patrika)

The application process for the Enforcement Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) positions, as announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is nearing its end. Candidates who have not yet applied have until 18 August 2025 to submit their applications. Interested candidates can apply through the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in. The last date for application is 18 August 2025. A total of 230 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official UPSC website.
  • Click on the relevant recruitment link on the website's homepage.
  • New users will need to register first.
  • After registration, log in and fill out the application form.
  • After filling in all the information, submit the form.
  • Download the confirmation page and save a printout.

Educational Qualifications and Application Fee

To apply for these positions, candidates must possess a graduation degree in any subject from a recognised university. For detailed information regarding the subject and eligibility criteria, candidates should carefully read the detailed notification available on the commission's website.

Application Fee
General category candidates will have to pay a fee of ₹25.
This payment can be made in cash (at an SBI branch), through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI.
Women candidates, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and differently-abled candidates are exempted from the fee.

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 11:38 am

English News / Education News / UPSC EPFO Recruitment: Last Date to Apply Tomorrow
