UPSC EPFO Recruitment: Last Date to Apply Tomorrow

The application process for the Enforcement Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) positions, as announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is nearing its end. Candidates who have not yet applied have until 18 August 2025 to submit their applications. Interested candidates can apply through the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in. The last date for application is 18 August 2025. A total of 230 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.