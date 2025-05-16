scriptUPSC Success: Security guard’s daughter makes history, cracks exam in Hindi medium | UPSC Success: Security guard&#39;s daughter makes history, cracks exam in Hindi medium | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

UPSC Success: Security guard’s daughter makes history, cracks exam in Hindi medium

UPSC Success Story: Ankita achieved rank 137 in the UPSC CSE 2024 exam and also topped the Hindi medium. Let’s learn about her success story.

BharatMay 16, 2025 / 09:25 am

Patrika Desk

UPSC Success Story Of Ankita Kanti
UPSC Success Story: Many aspire to take the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), but few achieve success. The Civil Services Examination requires significant resources, including coaching classes, study materials, and time. However, Ankita Kanthi, with limited resources, achieved an impressive 137th rank in the UPSC examination, making history by securing the top position among Hindi medium candidates.

Ankita Creates History with 137th Rank

In the UPSC CSE 2024 examination, Ankita achieved the 137th rank and emerged as the topper among Hindi medium candidates. Ankita hails from Dehradun. Her childhood was marked by struggle. Her father, Deveshwar Kanthi, works in a private security agency, guarding cash transport vehicles for banks. Her mother, Usha Kanthi, is a housewife. Ankita is the eldest of three siblings. She continued her preparation while managing household responsibilities. Despite financial constraints and family responsibilities, Ankita remained focused.

Obtained BSc and MSc Degrees

Ankita completed her primary and secondary education (up to class 10) at Doon Modern School, Tuntowala, Dehradun. She then completed her 12th standard from Sanjay Public School, scoring 96.4% and securing fourth rank in Uttarakhand in 2018. She subsequently completed her BSc from DBS College and MSc in Physics from DAV College.

Gave UPSC Interview in Hindi

Alongside her college studies, Ankita prepared for the UPSC through self-study. She secured the top position among 40 candidates in the Hindi medium category of the UPSC and achieved the 137th rank in the 2024 UPSC CSE. Ankita also gave her UPSC interview in Hindi.

News / Education News / UPSC Success: Security guard’s daughter makes history, cracks exam in Hindi medium

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’ success, to address public

Special

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’ success, to address public

in 4 hours

Haryana Board 10th Results Expected Today

Chandigarh Haryana

Haryana Board 10th Results Expected Today

in 4 hours

‘No regrets…’: Kohli spoke to this legend before retirement, real reason revealed

Cricket News

‘No regrets…’: Kohli spoke to this legend before retirement, real reason revealed

in 5 hours

LSG Bowler Mayank Markande Ruled Out of IPL Due to Injury

Cricket News

LSG Bowler Mayank Markande Ruled Out of IPL Due to Injury

in 4 hours

Latest Education News

Haryana Board 10th Results Expected Today

Chandigarh Haryana

Haryana Board 10th Results Expected Today

in 4 hours

NEET MDS 2025 Results Announced

Education News

NEET MDS 2025 Results Announced

11 hours ago

UPSC Releases 2026 Exam Calendar for Civil Services, NDA, and Other Exams

Education News

UPSC Releases 2026 Exam Calendar for Civil Services, NDA, and Other Exams

13 hours ago

Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released: Check District-Wise Exam Schedule

Education News

Bihar Home Guard Admit Cards Released: Check District-Wise Exam Schedule

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.