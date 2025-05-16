UPSC Success: Security guard’s daughter makes history, cracks exam in Hindi medium

Ankita Creates History with 137th Rank In the UPSC CSE 2024 examination, Ankita achieved the 137th rank and emerged as the topper among Hindi medium candidates. Ankita hails from Dehradun. Her childhood was marked by struggle. Her father, Deveshwar Kanthi, works in a private security agency, guarding cash transport vehicles for banks. Her mother, Usha Kanthi, is a housewife. Ankita is the eldest of three siblings. She continued her preparation while managing household responsibilities. Despite financial constraints and family responsibilities, Ankita remained focused.

Obtained BSc and MSc Degrees Ankita completed her primary and secondary education (up to class 10) at Doon Modern School, Tuntowala, Dehradun. She then completed her 12th standard from Sanjay Public School, scoring 96.4% and securing fourth rank in Uttarakhand in 2018. She subsequently completed her BSc from DBS College and MSc in Physics from DAV College.