Education News

Bihar Home Guard Final Result Declared Soon: Check By These Steps

Candidates for the Bihar Home Guard Bharti will have to undergo several rounds of physical tests to be selected. These include running, height and chest measurements, long jump, high jump, and shot put.

Jun 29, 2025 / 04:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025(AI Generated Image)

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Physical tests for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment are currently underway in several districts. In many districts, this process has been completed, and results are being released in some areas. However, the physical testing process continues in other districts, with candidates participating. Candidates must pass all stages of this physical test to be selected for this recruitment. Candidates who are going to participate in the physical test and need to download their admit cards can do so by visiting the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

How to Check Results

To view the Bihar Home Guard Final Result 2025, candidates must first visit their district’s official website. For example: darbhanga.nic.in

On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Notice’ option.
After clicking, you will see the ‘Recruitment’ option.

After clicking on ‘Recruitment’, click on the Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025 option.

After clicking, the result PDF will open.

Check your name in that PDF.

Examination Ongoing Since 30 April

Candidates in the Bihar Home Guard recruitment must undergo several rounds of physical tests to be selected. These include running, height and chest measurements, long jump, high jump, and shot put. Points for each of these stages are pre-determined. This test is worth a total of 15 points. To pass the physical test, all physical tests must be passed. Candidates who fail any stage will be eliminated from the selection process at that stage. The physical examination began on 30 April and will continue until mid-July.

