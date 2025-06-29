Bihar Home Guard Final Result Declared Soon: Check By These Steps

How to Check Results To view the Bihar Home Guard Final Result 2025, candidates must first visit their district’s official website. For example: darbhanga.nic.in On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘Notice’ option.

After clicking, you will see the ‘Recruitment’ option. After clicking on ‘Recruitment’, click on the Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025 option. After clicking, the result PDF will open. Check your name in that PDF.